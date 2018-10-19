Ruth Edwards: 1927-2018

Ruth Alice Edwards was born on Sept. 5, 1927, in Gillette, Wyoming, the daughter of Theodore and Mildred (Bates) Percifield.

Ruth grew up across the tracks in Gillette with her family.

It was early in her childhood that she met the love of her life, Guy "Bud" Edwards, and he knew in fifth grade that he was going to marry her someday.

Ruth spent her teenage years working at the Fiesta Theater and played the saxophone in the high school band.

Ruth married Bud on July 11, 1945 eloping to Hardin, Montana. Bud affectionately called her "Alice" and their lives revolved around taking care of one another. In 1952, Ruth and Bud moved to their home 40 miles south of Gillette where they loved the land and spent their years raising a big family, enjoying the ranch, gardening, canning, and making great memories with their family and country neighbors. She was a member of the 3H Women's Club and First Presbyterian Church. Ruth never had much spare time she was always busy helping outside, patching jeans, orchestrating picnics in the timber, and preparing sack lunches when Bud and the kids had to work outside for the day. Bud and Ruth were blessed with eight children, Teddy Joe, Gary Lee, an infant daughter, Dave, Linda, Terria, Richard, and Laura.

Ruth and Bud were inseparable and placed their family above all else. If you saw Bud, Ruth was always by his side, working hand in hand to raise their children, instill core values in their grandchildren, and baking cookies and giving hugs to each of her great-grandchildren.

Ruth was a cook extraordinaire and holidays were truly Ruth's favorite. As the family grew, the kitchen table grew larger, and Ruth loved making large meals for her family of 58.

New Year's Eve, Bud's birthday, Easter, Fourth of July, Ruth's birthday, Thanksgiving and Christmas were Ruth's favorite times of the year. Ruth's homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, fried chicken and gravy, deer steak, wilted lettuce, high biscuits, cinnamon rolls, baked oysters, and all the pies were favorites of the family.

Most mornings were spent drinking coffee with the boys as they finished up their chores. She spoiled each of us often making one of our favorite treats when she knew we would be visiting.

Bud and Ruth guided hunters on their land and Ruth was known as a generous hostess. Ruth loved reading books, crocheting, playing cards, watching Gunsmoke and Murder She Wrote.

Ruth was quick-witted and had great one-liners that made us all laugh. When Ruth dressed for special occasions, she always turned heads. Her red suit and silver cottony hair were showstoppers.

Ruthie, Alice, Mom, Grandma, Meem, Mimi, and Grandma Cookie, were a few of the names we liked to call her. Ruth was the matriarch of the family and taught us what is important in life. To enjoy the moment, love your family, don't speak ill of others, and always be kind.

She was the sweetest person we knew, tough as could be, and never complained. Special thanks to Gerri Bannister, Dianna Flinner, Virginia Nolin, and Laura Sickler for the care they provided Ruth. Ruth was strong to the end.

Ruth peacefully passed away at the age of 91 on October 14, 2018 of natural causes. Ruth is survived by her children: Ted (Renae) Edwards, Dave (Eva) Edwards, Linda Edwards, Terria (Mike) Stone, and Richard (Debbie) Edwards, all of Gillette; her son-in-law, Joseph Waterhouse; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild: Buzz (Dawnlynn) Edwards, Clay, Carlee, Lindsey, Devan (Hayden) & Travis; Jeani Stone; Becky (Brent) Tennant, Courtney & Davis; Jamie Stone, Hawkins & Avary; Tommy (Jody) Edwards, Blake, Will, Hardy & Chet; Justin (Heather) Edwards, Kodi, Jozi & Reo; Kelly Stone & Colton; Ginger (Will) LaDuke, Tel & Lila; Joey Waterhouse; Guy Edwards, Tucker & Rochelle; Kean (Becky) Edwards, Kase, Tylee & Cale; Amanda Edwards & Aiden; and Heidi (Jake) Lindsey.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bud; her daughter, Laura Waterhouse; her son, Gary Lee; an infant daughter; her grandson, Toby Stone; her parents, her sisters, Vera Kenitzer & Anna Rose Rourke; brothers Robert, Raymond, Ted, Ralph, and Bill Percifield. We each have very blessed lives, strong morals and family values because of Bud and Ruth. The unconditional love they had for their family and friends will stand the test of time. They didn't have to say the words for you to know how much they loved you, their actions showed it every day.

Funeral service for Ruth Edwards will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 at New Life Church; interment to follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.