Stan Cass: 1933-2018

Stan Cass, 84, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, surrounded by his immediate family, on April 14, 2018, in Greeley, Colorado. He was born in Greeley on July 29, 1933 to Bill and Thelma Cass, living in Briggsdale.

Colonel Stanley D. Cass was a retired career Army officer and operated Cass Farms in Briggsdale with his son, Randy, and his family. He was a proud veteran, the President and Founder of Honor Flight Northern Colorado. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a good friend, while also committed to helping others in his community.

He attended Colorado A&M (CSU) for two years before going to West Point in New York and received a Masters of Science in Meteorology from Texas A&M. He retired from active duty in 1986 with 29+ years of service.

He was a life member of the VFW; a member of the American Legion; and is past President of the Northern Colorado Military Officers Association.

As a co-chairman of the Weld County Veterans Memorial Committee, he played a significant role in getting a Veterans Memorial built in Greeley, dedicated in 1997 that has become a standard for other cities/towns.

In 2008, he founded the Honor Flight of Northern Colorado (HFNC) that has so far enabled almost 3,000 WWII, Korea, Vietnam and any Purple Heart Veterans from any conflict who apply to see their Memorials in Washington, D.C. This is a non-profit organization that has received funding purely from donations. To date HFNC has raised approximately $3 million dollars. HFNC takes two trips each year with 123 Veterans and 63 guardians; and the May 6-7 2018 trip will be the 20th flight.

Stan was a past Mayor of Ault and was very active with the Community Foundation, Legacy Land Trust, Colorado State University Beef Club and the West Greeley Conservation District. He was an active Mason and Shriner, Occident Lodge #20 member, AF&AM, and was Past Master three times. He was president of Colorado Tillage Association and was president of Ault Sertoma Club, as well as District Governor of a three state area. He was also recently awarded the 9 News Who Care Award and the Valued Veteran of the Year by Moose Lodge #909.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cecily; children, Randy Cass and wife Judy of Briggsdale, Muri Cass Kersanac and husband Tim of Destin, Florida, Sarah (Cass) Gostenik and husband Adam of Greeley, and Corry (Cass) Eagler and husband James of Greencastle, PA. Grandchildren include Justin Cass, Jared Cass, Joseph Kersanac, Tyler Kersanac, Madeline Eagler, Abigail Eagler, and Harper Gostenik.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and brother, Tim.

Visitation was 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at Allnutt, (702 13th St. Greeley). Funeral service was Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at the Eaton Evangelical Free Church (1325 3rd St., Eaton), then 3:30 internment at Sunset Memorial Gardens on 28th St. in Greeley, and a reception at Moose Lodge in Evans.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Honor Flight Northern Colorado, or Weld County Veteran's Memorial in care of Allnutt.

Please visit the online memorial website through http://www.Allnutt.com to share your memories and leave condolences for the family.