Traven Harold Bies

2003-2018

On February 12, 2003, Traven Harold Bies was welcomed into the world by his parents, Travis and Deanna, and 4 older sisters: Karli, Hailey, Madison, and Jayden. Their family was finally complete with a wild, little brother, who was the apple of their eyes for 15 short years. Each sister had a unique, special bond with him. His life was tragically cut short doing what he loved on December 31, 2018, following a farm accident on his family ranch.

Traven was left behind to be loved and missed dearly by his parents and sisters, brother in law, Chauncey Phillips, aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends too numerous to mention. Traven and his family are forever grateful for each and every one of the remarkable people who impacted Traven's life.

Traven was baptized at St. Therese Catholic Church, alongside his godparents, Todd Tuschen and Heather Jankord, who supported him throughout his life. He attended St. Thomas More Elementary and Middle School, and then went on to attend school at Steven's High School with the class of 2021. Traven made many forever friends during his school years and his classmates will miss his freckle-faced smirk and infectious laugh.

Traven lived a life that most 15-year-olds only dream of. He traveled to Africa and Alaska three times. He was always in pursuit of the next wild adventure but was equally happy hunting anything on the ranch. He met so many great friends during his adventures and travels. Hunt in Heaven, buddy!

Traven is welcomed into Heaven by his Aunt Donna Klapperich, Grandpa Kenny Hall, and cousin, Carson Powell.

Visitation will be held from 5-6:30 p.m., with a Prayer Service starting at 6:30 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church on Thursday, January 3, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11am on Friday January 4, 2019 at the church. Burial will follow at Nemo Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to SD Youth Hunting Adventures. Online condolences at kirkfuneralhome.com

Service: Thursday January 3, 2019, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at St. Therese The Little Flower Church.

A Prayer Service will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial: Friday Jan. 4, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Therese The Little Flower Church

A burial will follow at the Nemo Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to SD Youth Hunting Adventures.