Teigen Finnerty

1996-2018

A funeral service for Teigen Finnerty, 21, will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, May 4, 2018 at the Doug Branscom Memorial Show Ring at the Platte County Fairgrounds in Wheatland, Wyoming with Pastor James Wakefield officiating. A Vigil for the Deceased will be held at 7 P.M. Thursday, May 3, 2018 at the Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Wheatland with Father Tom Kadera. Following the service there will be a reception at Vimbo's Dusty Boots in Wheatland.

Teigen Finnerty passed away Saturday, April 28, 2018 as a result of a motor vehicle accident near Wheatland.

Teigen Finnerty was born August 9, 1996 in Wheatland the son of Dean Patrick Finnerty and Dawn Marie (Williams) Finnerty-Carmichael and brother of Tel Finnerty.

He was kind hearted, a friend to all, and never met a stranger. Teigen excelled in many life activities including, rodeo, wrestling, football, welding, academics, and many other community and school events. Teigen was an active member of the Platte County 4-H program.

In the fall of 2015, Teigen was enrolled in Central Wyoming College (CWC) in Riverton, Wyoming where he was a leading member of the rodeo team. He competed in steer wrestling, tie-down roping, and team roping with CWC for two years. Upon graduation, Teigen worked on the Finnerty family ranch in Wheatland. He also pursued his passion of welding.

In February of 2018, Teigen pursued his rodeo career by moving to Decatur, Texas to hone his steer wrestling skills. In March of 2018, Teigen moved to Whitman, Arizona where he continued his plans, and journey of excellence, as a cowboy.

In the fall of 2018, Teigen planned to continue his education and rodeo career at the University of Wyoming, where he was a scholarship recipient.

Teigen lived his life through these daily reminders: "Work Hard, Be a Champion, Be the Best, and Thank God for Everything."

Teigen is survived by his father, Dean (Rachael Settles) Finnerty of Wheatland; mother, Dawn (Gavin) Carmichael of Anchorage, Alaska; brother, Tel Finnerty of Anchorage; paternal grandfather, Jack Finnerty of Wheatland; and maternal grandparents, Jack and Phyllis Shinn of Casper, Wyoming.

Teigen was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louise Finnerty of Wheatland and Neil E. Williams of Wheatland.

Serving as urnbearers will be Taylor Davidson and Connor Madsen.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Paul Schadegg, Shawn Mills, Beau Clark, Cody Ballek, Ty Tillard, Garrett Reid, Mclane Arballo, Cutter DeHart, Jason Miller, Colt Bruegman, Casey Sellers, Bailey Burch, Kassie Kautzman.

A memorial scholarship fund has been established at the Wyoming Community Foundation, 1472 North Fifth Street, Suite 201, Laramie, Wyoming 82072, please specify "Teigen Finnerty Memorial Fund" in the memo line of the check. Or contribute online at http://www.wycf.org, select the "Donate" button, select "An Existing Fund", and type "Teigen Finnerty Memorial Fund".

The family would like to thank everyone for their sympathy and support during this time of bereavement.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel of Wheatland is in charge of the arrangements.