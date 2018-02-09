Timothy Joseph Dirk: 1938-2018

TIMOTHY JOSEPH DIRK was born October 3, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI, to Joe M. and Elzada (Dally) Dirk. The family lived on a farm southeast of McIntosh, and Tim attended the Tatanka Country School through the eighth grade. In high school he participated in track and was on the starting lineup all four years in football, basketball and was crowned Homecoming King his senior year. Tim graduated from McIntosh High School in 1957. Growing up, he always liked horses, was active in 4-H, where he raised and showed horses and market beef. He was active in FFA and National FFA.

Following high school, he attended National School of Business in Rapid City, SD. On May 27, 1958, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, attended boot camp at El Toro (Santa Ana) California and then the Naval Air Technical Training Center in Jacksonville, Florida for Aviation Storekeeper School. He was stationed in Japan for 17 months and returned to the states in February of 1962. He was honorably discharged on May 26, 1964. Tim attended high school with Evelyn Campbell, and their first date was on New Year's Eve in 1959. They wrote to each other and spent a lot of time together when Tim was on leave. They were married on July 21, 1962, at St. Bonaventure's Catholic Church in McIntosh. To this union eight children were born.

Tim worked as a bookkeeper for Worldwide Wholesale Company and managed the paint department at Topps Discount City in Minneapolis. He also worked at Honeywell Hopkins Branch in the Evaluation Test Department. They moved to McIntosh in 1963 because they did not want to raise a family in the city and wanted to be closer to family. Tim was manager of the Co-op Station in McIntosh for a year and then moved to Lemmon and opened up Tim's Hiway service from 1964 to 1982. Gas was 33 cents/gallon when he started the business and $1.51 when he sold it. During the time running the station, he also put up grain bins and did custom swathing. He started working for the Lemmon Equity Exchange as a bulk gas truck driver in 1983. Tim retired in 1999 due to health reasons. He enjoyed riding horse, dancing, and watching good westerns on TV. Tim always liked to play pool and was on a league for many years, and was a member of the Lemmon Volunteer Fire Dept. He was proud to attend many of his grandkids events and especially enjoyed spending time at Shadehill Reservoir on the pontoon with family.

Tim passed away on Monday, February 5, at the West River Regional Medical Center in Hettinger, ND.

Grateful for having shared in Tim's life are his eight children, Lance (Lynn) Dirk, Dickinson, ND, Greg (Caly) Dirk, Sturgis, SD, Scott (Shannon) Dirk, Vale, SD, Tanna (Rick) Bolte, Lemmon, SD, Todd (Tami) Dirk, Bonanza, OR, Krista (Frank) Tomac, Watauga, SD, Bryan Dirk (Tammy); Caputa, SD, Brent (Jenny) Dirk, Lemmon, SD; 24 grandchildren, Chantz, Preston, Jade, Madison, Payson, Kelson, Austin, Chase, Shaley, Paige, Lander, Kodee Jo, Stacy, Kristy, Baylee, Whitnee, Kenadee, Paden, Morgan, Duell, Merika, Zayda, Andrew and Jaxon; 7 Great Grandchildren, Mason, Riley, Jordan, Teagan, Rogue, Daxtyn and Dominic; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; his sisters, Charlotte Kuntz, Michigan; Susan (Leland) Danzeisen, California.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn, of 55 years (November 22, 2017); his parents, Joe and Elzada; sister, Beverly Weekes; brothers-in-law, Jeffrey Weeks and John Kuntz.

Mass of Christian Burial for Tim Dirk, age 79, of Shadehill, SD, will be Saturday, February 10, 2018, at 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lemmon, SD with Fr. Tony Grossenburg officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery in Lemmon with full military honors.

Visitations will be on Friday afternoon from 1:00 to 4:30pm, at the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon and at the church one hour prior to the Mass on Saturday morning. Rosary/Vigil service will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Friday evening at 6:00 p.m.

Serving as casket bearers are his sons. The grandchildren and great grandchildren are considered honorary bearers..