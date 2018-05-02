Clyde McFarland

1919-2018

Clyde McFarland, age 98, lifelong Montana resident passed away on April 29, 2018 in Miles City.

Clyde was born on May 27th, 1919 on the family farm just south of Miles City. He was the son of Hugh & Agnes (Clarke) McFarland, the seventh of eight children.

Clyde grew up loving the farm and ranch life, attending the Weaver School, riding and taking care of his first horse, Casey, and of course doing the many chores the tough times of the 20's and 30's entailed. In 1940 he married his "Babe," Ada Taylor and together they raised their son, Mickey. Clyde augmented the farm income by bartending. He eventually purchased a share in the Bison Bar in 1963, which he owned for decades with various partners, the last being his son.

Clyde developed a passion for rodeo at an early age. Through the Bison he met and helped many rodeo cowboys with entry fees and a few words of encouragement. He loved attending the National Finals Rodeo, the Denver Stock Show, and all the local rodeos.

Clyde had many adventures in his life. He was a steward on a cruise ship in Alaska when he was a young man. He enjoyed his time with his friends in Shriner's Bugatti Patrol. He looked forward to selling Shrine onions around South Eastern Montana, where a day trip could turn into several. Or the time one of the kids mentioned that he would like a milk cow, so Clyde and a friend jumped in the pickup and trailer and brought home a whole load of them. He enjoyed going on trips with the High Plains Car Club. Some of Clyde's adventures earned him a small backhanded slap on the shoulder from "Babe" and then there are the adventures we will leave for another day.

Another one of Clyde's passions was his grandchildren. First, his "girls," Michelle and Mikki Jo, followed by his "boys," Cory, Matthew, Casey, and Jesse. There was nothing he would not do for them. His favorite saying as they headed out the door to do the things kids do was… "Be good, and if you can't be good, be careful."

Clyde is survived by his son Mickey (Marcia) McFarland; his granddaughters Michelle (Ralph McWilliams) Cunningham, Mikki Jo (Tony Williams) McFarland; his great grandsons, Cory (Tiffani) Cunningham, Matthew (Nichole Woods) Cunningham, Casey (Marlee Shaw) Clauson and Jesse Clauson. He is also survived by his great, great grandsons Jaxon and Carter Cunningham and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ada, and just about all of his friends, relatives and enemies, since he was old as dirt.

Memorials may be made to the Miles Community College Rodeo, or to the charity of one's choice. The family would like to thank everyone that helped take care of Grandad these last few years and especially his good friend Al Kutt.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City with family receiving friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held street side at the Bison Bar on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the family lot of the Custer County Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: http://www.stevensonandsons.com.