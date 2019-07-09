Obituary for David Paul Leber: 1963-2019

David Paul Leber was born April 11, 1963 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD to Germain (Gerry) and Linda (Shattuck) Leber. David was baptized into the Catholic Church in his first home town of Bloomfield, NE. Before moving to the farm and ranch outside of Dallas, SD in Tripp County, David was joined by two sisters, Roxane and Jennifer. David enjoyed helping on the family farm/ranch where he was later joined by two younger brothers, Jeff and Steve. David attended a one-room country school for two years before being bussed to Colome Elementary School in Colome, SD. He graduated from Colome High School in 1981. While in school, he was active in baseball, basketball, football, all-state chorus, one-act plays, and was an excellent trackster.

While on the family farm/ranch, David loved working with the cattle, the hogs, and farming as well. The neighbors would always ask how they made their corn rows so straight and how they kept their fields so clean. David graduated from Mitchell Tech in 1983 with an Associate Degree in Ag Management which tied in with his interest in agriculture. David was a hard worker and also liked to fish, hunt, and talk about his guns. The family policy was when we worked, we all worked, and when we played, we all played. Dave carried that through to his family.

After leaving the family farm/ranch, Dave worked at Assman Land and Cattle in Mission, SD for five years and drove truck for a few years prior to meeting his life partner, Lori Bosserman. On May 5, 1990, they were united in marriage. Following, they lived and worked at a family feedlot in Minatare, NE, and then moved back to the family farm/ranch in Colome, SD. In 1992, Dave and Lori moved to Wall, SD to start their own farming/ranching business while Dave worked at Johnson’s Rancher Supply for 10 years. While in Wall, they had three amazing children: Riley, now a Diesel Tech graduate from Southeast Technical Institute, Delaney, now a second-year college student, and Sidney, now a Junior in High School.

Dave and Lori were able to capitalize on the opportunity to start Leber Ag Service, LLC in Vale, SD in 2004. Dave and Lori worked the business while the kids were in school, and once the kids were home from school, they would help at the business as well. In 2008, Leber Ag Service was selected as Black Hills Small Business of the Year by BH Community Economic Development. The family enjoys helping their customers in the area as well as those in different states. Those same customers are what made Leber Ag Service successful. Dave and his family have many customers who are friends and many friends who are customers.

Dave thoroughly enjoyed trucking with their two sons and watching their daughter Delaney run track and cross country. Dave and his family didn’t let the grass grow under their feet; when they weren’t working; they were enjoying camping, boating, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and truck shows. The family gained many friends and trophies at the various truck shows they attended.

In December 2017, Dave was diagnosed with a Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. They made many trips to Mayo Clinic and Rapid City for surgery, treatment, and physical therapy. He used God, his family, friends, and customers to help him stay positive during his battle. He loved Independence Day and fireworks, so the Fourth of July was the perfect day for his final day on earth. He went home to heaven at the age of 56, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Dave will always be loved and will always be remembered. Gone but not forgotten.

A celebration of David’s life will take place 1:30 pm Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 at the Countryside Church in Spearfish. Pastors Doug Clark and Mark Bosserman will officiate. Visitation will take place 5 to 7 pm Tuesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. At 7pm there will be a family and friends service. Interment will take place in the Vale Cemetery, with dinner and fellowship following at the Vale Community Center.

A memorial has been established.

David is survived by his wife, Lori and their children, Riley, Delaney, and Sidney, all of Vale SD; his parents, Germain (Gerry) and Linda (Shattuck) Leber of Colome SD; siblings, Roxane (Doug) Dyk of Platte SD, Jennifer (Larry) Gabriel of Whitewood, Jeff Leber of Colome SD, Steve (Susan) Leber of Canistota SD; Lori’s father, Mel Bosserman of Golva ND; the Bosserman siblings, Sherri (Joe) Bird of Craig CO, Mark Bosserman of Aitkin MN, Jason (Julie) Bosserman of Golva ND, Kim (Mike) Van Horn of Sentinel Butte ND, Kari (John Paul) Baker of Beach ND, Michael (Lara) Bosserman of Golva ND; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and Lori’s mother, Edith Bosserman.

