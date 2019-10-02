Obituary for Kenneth Grenstiner: 1928-2019

Kenneth “Kenny” Grenstiner passed away from natural causes, at his home on September 30, 2019. He was 91. Kenny was born April 26, 1928 near Linton, North Dakota, the 3rd child to Antone & Helen (Vetch) Grenstiner.

Formal schooling for Kenny was limited. Most of his education came from hard work, beginning for him at an early age-continued until his last days.

Kenny met the love of his life, June Donnelly at a dance in Piedmont, SD. They were married June 25, 1956. Kenny and June lived in the Black Hills of South Dakota, cutting logs along with June’s brother Steve. They always had cattle and did custom haying, working hard to make a living for themselves and daughter Marie.

Kenny and June moved to Carter County, Montana in 1972, where they ranched for 27 years. They sold their ranch near Ekalaka and purchased a farm/ranch south of Miles City in 1999, where Kenny continued to raise Black Angus cattle.

Two highlights in Kenny’s life were hosting a Montana Angus Tour at their ranch in Ekalaka and driving to Alaska with friends in 1993.

Kenny never met a stranger, always enjoying a good visit. Kenny and June also enjoyed many years of playing cards, and dancing with friends. He was a member of American Angus Association, Old Time Fiddlers Group in Miles City, and Sacred Heart Church.

Kenny is survived by his wife June; one brother, Al Grenstiner of Blackrock, SD; one sister, Rose Crawford of Baker, MT, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and mother; daughter, Marie; two brothers, Roy and Arthur Grenstiner; 3 sisters, Margaret Crawford, Janet Magg, and Irene O’Neil.

If desired, memorials may be made to the Riley Center or Sacred Heart Church at 120 N. Montana Ave. Miles City, MT 59301.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, all day at the Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home. A Rosary will be held on Thursday evening at 5:00 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Church. Funeral Mass will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service at the Riley Center. Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. at The Beaver Lodge Cemetery in Ekalaka, MT. Condolences to the family may be sent by visiting http://www.stevensonandsons.com.