Obituary: Logan Silha

Logan Silha, 68, of Bowman, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home in Bowman.

Logan Neil Silha was born Feb. 22, 1951 in Dickinson, North Dakota to Russ and Fran Silha. He resided on the Lazy JS Ranch near Bowman, North Dakota where he died unexpectedly March 9, 2019.

Logan attended Bowman Schools and graduated in 1969. He then attended North Dakota State University where he majored in Animal Science and was a member of Farmhouse Fraternity, Saddle and Sirloin Club, Alpha Zeta, the Livestock and Wool Judging Teams, and Rodeo Club. Later, he became a member of the ND Stockmen's Association, American Quarter Horse Association, American Hereford Association, St. Charles Catholic Church, and was clerk of Grainbelt Township for 30+ years.

On August 21, 1976, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Diana Busko. To this union, they brought four children: Denver, Tressa, and twins, Megan and Nevada. Logan loved his children and taught them the true meaning of being kind, decent and hardworking. Along with his children, 11 grandchildren arrived and they were the highlight of his life. He enjoyed playing and teasing them, attending their games and was one of their biggest fans.

Logan loved his Polled Hereford cattle and quarter horses and visiting with people about them. His favorite times of the year were calving and foaling and the annual horse sale. He took great pleasure in going to grain mares every morning, salting cows, and just watching and taking in God's beauty.

He loved watching his NDSU Bison play football, and loved watching almost all sports, especially football, baseball, basketball, and hockey. He enjoyed oil painting and sketching, always trying to improve on his self taught skills. He spent most winter nights working on his masterpieces. Logan loved to read and devoured everything, especially a great suspense novel or anything regarding history. He loved watching Fox News and enjoyed discussing politics. Most of all, he loved to dance with Diana.

He will be remembered for always taking the time to visit with anyone he saw, whether at bull sales, church, sporting events, or even at the gas pump.

Logan is preceded in death by his parents, Russ and Fran. He is survived by his wife, Diana; children Denver (Roxie) Silha, Bismarck, ND; Tressa (Jason) Dodge, Bowman, ND; Megan (Brad) Hlebechuk, Bowman, ND; Nevada (Jessie) Silha, Bismarck, ND; 11 grandchildren-Camden, Janiya, Breier, and Bronson Silha; Cheyenne and Suttyn Dodge; Emersyn, Hadyn, and Annistyn Hlebechuk; McKenzie and Dylan Silha; brother Randy (Cheryl) Silha, Mindoro, WI; Roxie (Eddie) Holecek, Rhame, ND; Nada (Dale) Carter, Starbuck, MN; Myrna (Alex) Friedt, Carrington, ND; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services of Bowman in charge of the arrangements.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the St. Charles Catholic Church in Bowman. Fr. Paul Eberle will celebrate the Mass. There will be a Rosary and Vigil Service on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the St. Charles Catholic Church beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9-5 at the Funeral Home and 6-9 at the Church.