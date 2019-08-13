Obituary: Martin Jorgensen Jr.

Martin Jorgensen Jr.

Martin Jorgensen Jr., 95, of Ideal, South Dakota, passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at the Winner Regional Long-Term Care Facility in Winner, South Dakota. There will be a Celebration of Life for Martin on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at 5 pm at the Saint Mary’s Hall in Winner, the family would like to invite all to join them for a night of food, fellowship and an opportunity to share stories and honor Martin’s life.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at 10 am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 from 6-7 pm at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner with a Rosary beginning at 7 pm.