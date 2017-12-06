Metal, wood, glass…whatever medium someone is looking for to decorate their space, to give as a prize for a sports event, or to elicit rave reviews around the Christmas tree, a visit with Rob O'Brien will fill the bill.

If you choose something from O'Brien's Originals for yourself or as a gift, you'll be guaranteed it is American-made, and everyone else in town won't have one just like it.

O'Brien's Originals has an interesting history. From working high iron to inspections and maintenance of railroad cars in the prairie to hand-etching orchids into crystal wineglasses with a Dremel tool, from birth in Rhinelander, Wisconsin to a Los Angeles childhood to a small community in Wyoming, Rob O'Brien has a handle on major transitions.

After 14 years of stepping up the ladder to eventually land as quality manager for Progress Rail (a Caterpillar company), O'Brien endured major back surgery and then faced worse – the loss of his job.

The lifelong ironworker's world was transformed. In spite of constant major pain from his back, Rob has fought his way through addiction to prescription pain medication to escape into creativity with his new business "O'Brien's Originals."

Rob O'Brien met his wife in South Dakota when he was building water towers. The couple has now lived in Douglas, Wyoming for 15 years, and now it feels like home. "My parents have always encouraged me to do something with my art, and are very happy I'm giving it a shot," he said.

"I always liked art, it was my escape as a kid," Rob says. "I like to try anything, and right now I'm enjoying working with acid on glass."

His first major attempt featured five elk on tempered glass for the tailgate of a customized 1950s Ford pickup. Three hundred painstaking hours perfected the retirement gift for a good friend. "You could see the hair of the elk," he said.

Most recently, Rob has been acid etching brands onto mirrors, which he then finishes with handcrafted barnwood frames. "I do whatever people want," Rob says, and his talented, sensitive hands seem capable of artistically transforming any medium.

Crystal wineglasses are delicate in those big hands. Creating orchids and leaves with aDremel tool may have been painstaking, but Rob says, "I made a set for a good friend's daughter's birthday. Later I created a wineglass set for a ranch, with their brand etched in the glass."

During Wyoming's rare eclipse experience last summer, Rob designed unique souvenirs for collectors who visited the Cowboy State, as well as custom awards for a women's rodeo event at the Moss Arena near Riverton, Wyoming. Paulette Moss brainstormed the idea of a barrel race held there right during the Eclipse, calling it "Chasing The Eclipse," with handcrafted art as part of the prize package.

"I think everyone is looking for that 'something different, unique, one-of-a-kind award,'" Paulette says, "and Rob custom designs awards for associations and producers in any sport or event."

"Chasing the Eclipse" awards reflected the quality and individuality of true teamwork. "I took the photo, Olie turned it into a silhouette and Rob etched the glass," Paulette says. "I ordered two-inch-wide pine frames and April, the outstanding leatherworker at Wind River Tack, jazzed them up with really cool stuff!" The winners were elated with their awards and Paulette says, "I would advise any producer looking for a unique award to contact Rob – he's affordable and easy to work with."

"I'm so thankful to Jim and Paulette Moss from Riverton," Rob says. "I met Jim in Deadwood, when times were pretty tough for me. He immediately encouraged me, and he and his wife Paulette and son Olie have been really good to us, helping us develop our business and find work to do."

Jim commissioned Rob to make a brand-etched mirror for auction at the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame's 2017 Honoree Induction. The WCHF board members all ordered similar ones, with their own brands etched in acid on the glass. Those orders led to Rob creating the rustic frames.

Jim says, "Rob strives for excellence – he's a perfectionist and attention detail is extremely important to him – so he's his own worst critic."

Christmas is drawing near. If your list is not filled, be sure to call Rob O'Brien at (605)228-0982 or email smileingrobo@gmail.com to set up an appointment for viewing his art, or watch for O'Brien's Originals at craft fairs near you.