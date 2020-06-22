LINCOLN, NE: The Organization for Competitive Markets has announced that its annual conference, scheduled for August has been cancelled. In order to provide timely information and discussion of topics important to its members and to the public, OCM will be hosting a series of online events dealing with issues such as market access, consolidation, labeling, and meat imports, among others.

The first online event will be a Facebook Live discussion on the OCM Facebook page on Thursday, June 25 at 7 pm Central time. The topic of the event will be “One Size Fits All Food Inspection.” The guest speaker for the event will be Dr. James Dillon, a veterinarian and military officer who serves as the Director of Meat Safety Assurance for the State of Texas and as a DIMA officer in support of Public Health Activity at Ft. Hood.

OCM Interim Executive Director Ben Gotschall will moderate the discussion, and requests than any questions for Dr. Dillon related to Meat Inspection or Food Safety be emailed to him at bgotschall@competitivemarkets.com prior to the event.

More topics and dates for future events will be posted on the OCM Facebook page and website: http://www.competitivemarkets.com.

–OCM