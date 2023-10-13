Oct. 8, 2023: Weekly Livestock Market Update

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, and individuals involved in the industry, as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports.

■ Analysts, traders, and economists have a lot to watch. The war in Israel is causing market nervousness. A government shut-down was averted, although the fix is temporary. Headlines last week also included a positive jobs report and the potential for an interest rate increase. The potential for volatility and chances for outside markets to influence the direction of ag commodities is a reality that will play out in the coming weeks.



■ The Second Wisconsin Meat Industry Coalition Conference will be held November 1 and November 2 at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. A flyer containing more information and how to register is included with this week’s Update.



■ Cash cattle were lower last week and early sales this week were reported at steady prices. While wholesale prices were lower last week, the cutout has started showing strength. The turnaround could be the result of a slower harvest pace. If higher prices hold, it is likely be the result of holiday orders beginning to be placed. Last week’s estimated harvest was 628,000 head—16,000 more than the previous week, but 41,000 less than a year ago. The Choice cutout averaged $299.94 last week, a drop of 92 cents, but was up by $4.25 last Friday. A strong U.S. dollar and higher historical prices continue to hamper beef exports. August beef exports totaled 109,000 metric tons, down 19% from last year when export volume was the second highest on record, but a 6% increase over July. Export value was down 15% year-over-year but 9% above July. For January through August, beef exports trailed last year’s record pace by 12% in volume. August beef export value equated to $396 per head, down 10% from average posted a year ago. Exports accounted for 13.4% of total August beef production.



■ Exports continue to be a bright spot for the pork sector. August pork exports totaled 226,519 metric tons, steady with last year, while export value fell 1.5%. Through the first eight months of 2023, pork exports were 11% above last year’s pace. Year-to-date exports are 8.1% higher than 2022. Through August, exports to Mexico topped last year’s record pace by 14%, while export value climbed 18%. August pork export value equated to $58.39 per head, down 3% from a year ago. Exports accounted for 27.4% of total August pork production, up slightly from a year ago. Cash hogs were $2.75 lower last week. The pork cutout value fell $3.11 to average $94.70. The weekly harvest was estimated at 2.564 million hogs, making it 35,000 less than the previous week and 4,000 fewer than the same week last year.



■ Fed lambs were mixed last week with the net cutout value unchanged from with the prior week. Last week’s harvest estimate was 34,000 head—1,000 more than both the previous week and the same week last year. Despite an increase in exports to the Caribbean, August exports of U.S. lamb muscle cuts fell 14% from a year ago to 107 metric tons—the lowest volume this year. Export value was down 18%. Through August, lamb muscle cut exports were down 3%.

■ Fed cattle prices were mixed but mostly steady this week. There was a stronger undertone to the market by mid-week. High Choice and Prime beef breed steers and heifers brought $179 to $186/cwt. Choice steers and heifers ranged from $173 to $179/cwt. with mixed grading and those likely to grade Select bringing $158 to $172/cwt. Holstein steers were steady to lower, bringing $155 to $163/cwt with a few to $166. Lower grading steers brought $130 to $155. Silage fed, under finished or heavy dairy breed steers brought $75 to $130/cwt. Dairy x Beef steers were bringing $126 to $172 with a few higher. Cows were steady to $1 higher. A bulk of the cows brought $65 to $100/cwt with some fleshier dairy and beef cows selling to $112/cwt with some reports of individuals selling higher. Doubtful health and thin cows were bringing $65/cwt and down. Dairy breed bull calves were mostly steady, bringing $100 to $300/cwt with some heavier, well-managed calves selling to $360. Beef and Beef Cross calves were higher, selling up to $750/cwt and a few to higher. Market lambs were higher from $150 to $200/cwt.