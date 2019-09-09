Oct. 8 workshop in Scottsbluff about communicating with farmers under stress

Numerous factors may cause stress for farmers and ranchers. Many face financial problems, marketing uncertainties, farm transfer issues, production challenges, and more. When temporary stress turns into chronic stress, it can impact health and mental wellness.

Nebraska Extension, in partnership with Michigan State Extension, is offering a workshop in Scottsbluff Oct. 8 for individuals who work with farmers and ranchers on a regular basis, such as bank lenders, ag suppliers, healthcare professionals, and anyone involved with the lives of farmers and ranchers.

The Communicating with Farmers Under Stress Workshop, Oct. 8 in Scottsbluff at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center from 10 a.m. – noon with a free lunch to follow. Please register by Oct. 4, by contacting Carrie at 308-632-1276 or csummerford2@unl.edu.

The workshop has four objectives:

* Build awareness around potentially stressful conditions affecting some farmers and ranchers.

* Learn stress triggers, identify signs of stress, and review helpful techniques for responding.

* Learn techniques for identifying, approaching and working with farmers who may not cope with stress effectively.

* Learn where to find additional help.

In addition to being helpful for working with farmers and ranchers, the workshop educates participants about stress in their own lives and how it can affect physical health and relationships with family or coworkers.

