October Blizzard, 2013

Old bones.

Green grass.

Today, cows graze

Where ten years ago,

Their grandmothers died

Where they stood,

Too weak to walk,

Frozen in time,

Dreams buried

Under the drifts.

Bad enough.

The climbing count.

But to re-open the wound

With every ear tag?

Gaping holes in the ground,

Not deep enough to bury the pain.

The irony:

Green grass

Under the drifts.

We wiped foreheads clean—

One last, tender stroke,

To see a star.

No life left.

A forelock

Softly waving goodbye.

The orphaned yearling,

Still, beside her adopted sister.

One mare suckled them both

Till they grew, inseparable,

Loyal in life and in death.

Buried now,

Under the drifts.

How many lost?

Two?

Two hundred?

Seventeen?

No.

Ask: how many lived.

Ruth Wiechmann, 5 October 2023

Editor’s note. October 4-5 blew in a legendary blizzard that surprised us all with its death toll. It wasn’t a cold blizzard, but a very early one with heavy rainfall, then driving snow. Cattle drifted miles before laying down, never to rise again, sheep piled up in corners, horses died where they stood, tails to the wind, until hypothermia claimed them. Some walked blindly into waterholes, others were buried in yards of snow. Rancher helped rancher. Handshakes were doled out, hugs were given and as the dead were buried, the industry came together to support and encourage one another. Some donated heifers, some organized benefits, some baked brownies. “We are all in this together,” we said. And we were. We’ve come out on the other side. Perhaps stronger and wiser. Definitely more appreciative of our neighbors. The hard times have not ceased. But God continues to sustain us. Tri-State Livestock News tips our hat to all of our friends as you keep moving forward. God bless you.