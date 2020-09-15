October Soil Summit to feature experts from across the nation

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Northern Plains Resource Council is hosting the 2020 Soil Summit on October 7. The virtual event – using the Zoom platform – will bring together farmers, ranchers, nonprofits, agency officials, and legislators from across the country.

Morning sessions will feature discussions of soil health policy at both the state and federal level leading into an afternoon discussion about financing options. Bestselling author and food industry expert Robyn O’Brien will present the Summit’s keynote address.

“While we would all prefer to be gathered in person with our hands in the dirt, we are excited that this virtual event gives us the opportunity to include experts from across the country,” said John Brown, a Northern Plains board member based in Helena and a longtime soil health practitioner.

Soil health has become a growing concern for farmers, ranchers, gardeners, and others due to its ability to improve drought resilience, increase crop yields, and sequester carbon. The event will explore policy considerations and financing possibilities both locally and nationally.

“The positive impacts that regenerative soil practices can have on our communities are profound,” continued Brown. “They create healthier foods, healthier ecosystems, healthier communities, and greater abundance for producers over the long haul.”

“We’ve reached a point where we understand many of the best principles, practices and processes to create healthy soils, but we have a lot of work to do regarding widespread opportunities for implementation. The goal of the Soil Summit is to address those challenges so more people can access and adopt regenerative soil practices,” concluded Brown.

The 2020 Northern Plains Soil Summit is a virtual event that is free to attend and open to all. The event is Oct. 7 from 9 am to 2 pm MDT. To register and get Zoom information, go to northernplains.org/2020-soil-summit.

–Northern Plains Resource Council