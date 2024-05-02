Officials: Pasteurization makes milk safe, testing continues 

Officials from several government agencies said today that tests for the presence of remnants of high path avian influenza (HPAI) in milk and dairy products show that pasteurization inactivates the virus, making the dairy products safe, but testing continues.The officials said that preliminary results from 297 total retail dairy samples of fluid milk, cottage cheese and sour cream have shown those products to be safe.Infant formula is also being tested, a Food and Drug administration official said.

Raw milk headed for pasteurization is being tested, and the government continues to urge people not to consume raw milk.A USDA official said avian influenza has been found in 36 affected herds across nine states.USDA believes that cattle in Texas got the virus from wild birds and that those cattle spread the virus to other herds and to poultry flocks after they were moved. The movement of asymptomatic cattle and equipment may also have spread the disease, an official said.

Agencies and participants in the call organized by the Health and Human Services Department included:

▪ Food and Drug Administration: Donald Prater, acting director of the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition; and Hilary Marston, chief medical officer

▪ Centers for Disease Control: Demetre Daskalakis, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases; and Vivien Dugan, director of the Influenza Division in CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases

▪ Health and Human Services: David Boucher, director of Infectious Diseases Preparedness and Response, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response

▪ Agriculture Department: Rosemary Sifford, deputy administrator of veterinary services and chief veterinary officer; and Emilio Esteban, undersecretary for food safety.



USDA continues to test beef, an official noted.

STAT pointed out that there are still many unanswered questions about the bird flu virus and the risk to people.

–The Hagstrom Report