Ollila: American beef producers will pay more

U.S. President Donald Trump is dedicated to improving the lives of Argentines. He’s giving them 20 billion dollars to help strengthen the Argentine peso, while inviting their beef industry to dominate the U.S. market. Americans are paying for it. But American beef producers will pay more than most of us. I guess that’s fair though. It must be. It’s a Trump initiative, and our president is rarely ever wrong. That’s why most of America’s farmers and ranchers voted for him.

Predictably, South Dakota’s pleasingly acquiescent Republican senior senator, John Thune, is fully complying with the Trumpian policies that will place a significant financial burden on a considerable number of Thune’s own constituents. But none of them can rightly complain, they voted for it. And now they can take great pride in knowing that their counterparts way down there in the southern hemisphere are profiting at their loss. You just don’t see that kind of self-sacrifice much anymore. Thank God for President Trump.

Gary Ollila

Chesapeake, Virginia