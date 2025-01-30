OMB seems to ask USDA to analyze all programs for DEI 

The Office of Management and Budget has sent federal departments including Agriculture a memo today asking officials to analyze what seems to be a list of all programs and list future obligations, and to answer a series of questions about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and other issues about which the Trump administration is concerned. The introduction to the document says, “All federal agencies that provide federal financial assistance are required by February 7, 2025 to complete the attached spreadsheet and submit it to OMB. The information requested must be provided for any program that has funding or activities planned through March 15.”

“Agencies are encouraged to complete this task for all their programs as soon as possible. OMB will be following up with additional deadlines for subsequent periods.”

The memo is more than 800 pages long. The questions that agency officials must answer are found in the first few pages of the document. Here is an example of one question: Does this program provide funding that is implicated by the directive to end discriminatory programs, including illegal DEI and “diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility” (DEIA) mandates, policies, programs, preferences, and activities, under whatever name they appear, or other directives in the same EO, including those related to “environmental justice” programs or “equity-related” grants?

The listing for the Agriculture Department begins on Page 14 and continues through Page 145. To see all the programs, it is necessary to scroll past blank pages.All federal agencies appear to be in the memo including others involved in agriculture, such as the Agency for International Development. USDA is listed under Department of Agriculture.

–The Hagstrom Report