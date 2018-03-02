Society for Range Management: On the horizon

On the Horizon:

At the 2018 SRM Annual Meeting earlier this month, the SRM Policy and Public Affairs Committee (PPAC) passed a resolution encouraging the Society to explore all opportunities available in the Farm Bill to support certified range professionals. The resolution from the Committee to the Board of Directors specifically stated:

SRM should support the concept of providing certified range professionals for technical support assistance for conservation planning purposes on rangelands.

What does this mean?

Farm Bill discussions continue on Capitol Hill, and with those discussions comes the ability to work toward creative solutions, specifically in this case–on rangelands. Legislators will be looking to add value to existing conservation programs, especially the working lands conservation programs (CSP, EQIP). This resolution allows the Society to support efforts working toward the inclusion of our own certification programs in policy discussions.

What else did PPAC discuss?

The Committee spent the majority of their meeting discussing opportunities in the Farm Bill to direct USDA NRCS towards more resource-driven priorities and boots-on-the-ground technical assistance. As one member of the Committee stated, "We need to get back to the original mission of the Soil Survey. We have trained staff that were supposed to be conservationists that are acting as accountants." More to come on this front – if you're interested in getting more involved with the PPAC Committee, please reach out to Shelly Wiggam, Chair, at wiggie@ksu.edu.

–Society for Range Management