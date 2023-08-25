On the road to recovery: Ches Meyer of Ekalaka survives brain tumor, appreciates neighborly kindness

Ches Meyer Family Benefit Sept. 9, 2023 10 am – Silent Auction – contact Elin Kittelmann at 406-852-3693 or Brittani Brence at 406-670-1402 or Abigail Forseth at 406-839-7316. 10 am – Stray Gather (enter at 9:30. For more information, contact Tenadore Kittelmann at 406-975-8888. 12 pm – Enter roping 12 pm – Free will lunch 1 pm – 12 Slide Roping (buckles to winning team) contact Neil Kittelmann at 406-975-8899 2 pm – Silent auction ends and raffle drawing The TSO Cantina will host a goat roping after the 12 slide roping. The Dawghouse Pub is donating concert tickets to a concert in Deadwood. Many other silent auction, cash donations and other contributions have been made. Ches Meyer Benefit Raffle Tickets $20 Each or 6 for $100 Drawing will be held September 9, 2023 following the Ches Meyer Benefit Roping in Ekalaka, MT No need to be present to win. All proceeds go to Ches Meyer medical costs. 1) Brence Beef Bundle – 1/2 Beef donated by Brence Ranch and processing donated by Josh Rokke at the Little Mo Meat Shop in Camp Crook, SD 2) Coyote Hunting Bundle – CVA Bolt Action Rifle chambered in Remington .22-250, Vortex Viper HS Riflescope 4-16x44, Vortex Viper HD 3000 Laser Rangefinder with soft carry case, 60 rounds of Hornady Varmint Express 50 GR Ammunition, Fox-pro Electric Coyote Call donated by Doug VanDyken, Roger & Jeri Thieme, Clark & Associates Land Brokers, LLC and Camp Crook Roping Club 3) The Sizzlin’ Grill Bundle – 10-12 pounds total, 6 Sirloin Steaks, 4 premium steaks (T-bone or New York Strip), 100% Montana Premium Beef. Artisan Raised. Processed & labeled in a USDA inspected facility. Dry aged for 14 days. Donated by Montana Premium Beef 4) U Cross Silver/Go Rope Bundle – Go Rope Hoodie, T-shirt, and Cap of your choice donated by Jenny Gilbert with Go Rope. Signs and symptoms Looking back now, Meyer can see some signs he may have missed. The tiredness, lack of energy ("I would wake up and I felt like I hadn't slept at all. I felt like I was dragging a plow all day") had been plaguing him for about a year. His wife and others admit now that they had seen mood changes – usually a happy-go-lucky guy, Meyer had been more irritable and temperamental. Meyer had nearly lost his sense of smell – he could only detect extremely strong smells. He originally attributed this to COVID, but now believes that he did lose his sense of smell from COVID a couple year ago, but coincidentally, the tumor also caused a loss of smell after the COVID effects. Meyer experienced a heat stroke about a year ago. He doesn't know if the tumor contributed to the heat stroke. He has dealt with headaches for about a year, and he doesn't know whether the tumor or the heatstroke or a combination of the two contributed to the headaches. The tumor had probably been growing for about 10-20 years. Ches Meyer caked cows the other day.

Six weeks ago, that would have seemed like no big deal, but a lot has happened since late July in his world.

Meyer, 33, and his wife and children ranch about 10 miles west of Ekalaka with his parents, Chester and Rona Meyer.

After attending a local health fair, seeking a solution to his persistent tiredness and lack of energy, the third generation Ekalaka, Montana, rancher had ordered the gear needed to conduct a sleep apnea test.

Days later, and before that package arrived, he kept an eye appointment to see if the doctor could help him with the vision in his left eye which had become increasingly blurry, even after lasik surgery years ago.

After a brief examination, the eye doctor told Meyer that pressure on his optic nerve was causing his vision problems.

Through what seemed to be divine intervention, Meyer’s in-law’s neighbor, a PA, arranged a meeting with a neurologist in the ER. “She called my wife and said ‘when I call you and tell you – you come to the emergency room. It’s going to have to be quick after I tell you.'”

“All of the sudden a neurologist walked in, he’s doing some tests with me looking at his finger and such, asking questions. Then he leaves and the nurses are flabbergasted. They said ‘whose son are you? Why are you here and why did that neurologist show up?'”

“I said, I guess I know good people,” was Meyer’s response.

The neurologist immediately ordered an MRI and within about 45 minutes, was back to give Meyer the report: he had a benign tumor the size of a fist in his brain.

“I didn’t know whether he was serious or not. He said, ‘seriously, it’s the size of my fist.'”

Meyer said the official name of the tumor was an olfactory groove (describing the location) meningioma (tumor on the brain or spinal cord).

He was told that time was of the essence, and so began the decision-making process – where should he go for the surgery?

The neurologist said he could help write a referral to Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis, or a variety of other high profile surgery locations. Or, should he schedule his surgery with Dr. Goodman in Billings?

Meyer prayed.

“We had prayed about it and asked God to make my decision easy. Just make it clear for me. I don’t know where to go. I’m a rancher, this is out of my purview,” he said.

Meyer’s cousin, a surgical equipment salesman in Denver, offered to contact brain surgeon acquaintances of his to request their review of the case, and find out if their schedules could squeeze him in for immediate surgery.

The Denver surgeons highly recommended Dr. Goodman and were also tightly booked and unable to squeeze him in soon enough.

“Come to find out, Goodman was willing to take my case, and was willing to do it on his day off,” said Meyer. So, the decision was made.

The surgery was predicted to last 6-10 hours but stretched on for 13 hours. The family received regular updates until about hour 10. Then – nothing. “They were getting pretty nervous,” said Meyer.

His wife Jessica, their four-week old daughter Murphy and 4 year old daughter Mesa waited in the hospital, with a number of other family members.

The tumor was a very vascular (bloody) type, giving the surgeon a challenge. He was concerned that Meyer might need a blood transfusion, but that proved to be unnecessary.

Meyer’s forehead was opened “from temple to temple” and 59 staples held the incision together. The surgeon used six quarter-sized plates to “weld” his skull back together. Some of the tumor remains and will need to be removed in the coming months by either a) cutting off the blood supply, b) radiation or c) surgery through Ches’s nose. Doctors will determine the best method in about three months. Ches Meyer | Courtesy photo image-35

After a day and a half in a bustling ICU, the medical staff was adamant about moving Meyer to a quieter location – so he soon found himself on the 6th floor. Because of the location of the tumor, his senses and emotional stability were at risk.

“Some of the side effects of the tumor were a dulling of senses – my vision, hearing and smell. They jerk you out of surgery and put you on a chaotic ICU floor, and it’s a perfect storm for hyper sensory overload,” he said.

After just four more days of recovery, Meyer was shocked when he was released. On day two, he’d been able to walk. His heart rate was closely monitored at first, and nurses had to remind him not to overdo it – even laughing and talking with family was a strain, although it didn’t feel that way.

For two more weeks, he stayed at a relative’s home in Billings, to be close to the hospital.

Since that time, Meyer has been at his home on the ranch near Ekalaka, recovering.

“I asked when I could do sit ups, push ups, etc. I figured that would be a good guide for returning to ranch work. They said I need to wait three months,” said Meyer. For now, he can lift no more than a gallon of milk, must avoid rough riding vehicles, etc. He is to spend significant time in a cool, dark room with only white noise, to aid recovery.

Meyer’s sister and brother in law, Wes and Caradee Mulder have stayed at the ranch to help with daily work while he recovers.

Friends have jumped in to help put up hay. Neighbors have offered to help haul hay, weigh and ship yearlings and have delivered meals. He’s received financial donations from people across the country – some of whom he’s never met.

The Meyer family is on a health insurance plan, but because he is young and had no known health issues, his plan wasn’t the most aggressive one. At this time, they don’t know what costs the plan will cover for sure.

“We’ve seen a tremendous amount of support from the community and friends and family,” he said. “The amount of prayers sent up for me – it’s been crazy,” he said.

“All of the people who have donated money. It’s been very good. Very humbling. I’m usually used to being on the other end – making a pair of spurs or donating something else to a benefit. It’s a lot tougher being on this end. But hopefully I can pay it forward in the future for someone,” he said.

The cows will need caked again, and Meyer is grateful for the opportunity to do it.