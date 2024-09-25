On the Rocks Sale set to return with focus on regional genetics

The On the Rocks Elite Genetics Sale is set to make a second appearance at the Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) with a continued focus on top notch genetics from multiple breeds across the Rocky Mountain region.

The sale, which debuted in 2023, has quickly garnered attention for its unique focus on offering a diverse selection of Hereford, Angus, Akushi, and even Mini Hereford genetics, among others. This year, organizers are doubling down on their commitment to showcasing the best breeding stock while expanding their reach and offerings.

“We wanted to have a little bit of everything,” NILE Livestock Department Manager and Youth Education Director Shelby Shaw explains. “Of course we have your more popular breeds like Angus and Hereford, but we wanted to have a sale with diverse offering and include lesser known breeds as well.”

The name “On the Rocks” is a nod to both the event’s focus on frozen genetics and its Rocky Mountain roots.

“It’s a bit of a play on words,” Shaw explains. “Rocks refers to ice, as in frozen embryos, but it also ties back to the Rockies. We wanted a name that would resonate with our location and the nature of the sale.”

“We were thrilled with the response last year,” Shaw said. “The demand for elite genetics is strong, and there aren’t many all-embryo or all-genetic sales in this region. We felt it was important to bring these opportunities to the forefront and highlight the best genetics from the Rocky Mountain area.”

Last year’s sale saw local cattle, as well as consignments from across the midwest.

Building on the momentum from the inaugural year in 2023, Shaw and her team have been working hard to ensure that the second year is even more successful. One of the main goals going into year two was increasing the number of local consignors from around the region

One such local consignor is Pine Coulee Angus. After purchasing a handful of lots in the sale last year, owner Jim Stampfel looks forward to consigning some of his own cattle this year.

Stampfel notes he sees the sale as a valuable opportunity to reach new buyers for breeders of all sizes. In addition to attending consignment sales, Pine Coulee Angus hosts their own production sales for both bulls and replacement females.

“It’s a little different from the NILE sale, but participating in this sale is beneficial for everyone. There’s a lot of traffic through the NILE, and it’s a great chance for people who may not normally come to our production sale to see the type of cattle we raise.”

As the team looks towards year two, they are keeping a growth mindset.

“Growth is always a goal,” Shaw emphasized. “This year, we’re looking to expand our genetics pool. Our sale manager Mike Marlow has worked really hard to bring in more diverse offerings from the region, while also keeping an eye on what works in the market.”

Marlow set his focus on quality as he worked to fill the catalog.

“We’re looking for breeders who make their living in the cattle business and have quality stock that’s in demand,” he said. “It’s not just about what’s popular; we’re after stuff that we believe will sell well. I did my best to bring in a good variety – some outcrosses, show-quality genetics, and performance-oriented animals that buyers are looking for.”

“We like to work with breeders who are in the cow business for the long haul,” he said. “We’re bringing something different to the table—something real and grounded. We’re not about flashy presentations; we’re about offering the best genetics and letting the cattle speak for themselves.”

Marlow continues, “We’ve got a mixed bag in this sale, and that’s intentional. We want to cater to both breeders and buyers by bringing in a diverse set of live cattle, embryos and semen. At the end of the day, we’re focused on offering something real—no smoke and mirrors, just quality genetics that breeders can rely on.”

As the sale approaches, Shaw and Marlow are excited about the lineup they’ve put together, which includes not just embryos and semen but also some live lots and rare genetics.

“We’ve watched what sold well last year and made adjustments,” Shaw said. “This year, we’re bringing in more breeds and trying to offer more variety. We’ve got some really cool embryo packs, pregnancies, and even some rare semen. It’s all about bringing in stuff that’s in demand and offering something that not everyone has.”

“This sale is a dream come true for me,” Shaw said. “It’s been tough at times, but seeing it come together and knowing that we’re offering something truly special—it makes it all worth it.”