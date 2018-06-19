One, two, three’s a charm for Gillette Rodeo team “

One, two and three are the numbers that spelled success this year for the Gillette College rodeo team at the College National Finals Rodeo. One Pronghorn, Kellan Johnson, placed first in the team roping. His teammate, Rickie Engesser, finished second place in the breakaway roping, while Carter Elshere placed third in the saddle bronc riding. Even more impressive is the Gillette College women's team placing third overall.

Kellan Johnson, the freshman from Casper, Wyoming, is the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association champion team roper header. He teamed up with with senior heeler, Trey Yates of Pueblo, Colorado to rope four steers the fastest in the Casper Events Center last week.

The pair had clear goals for their season. Johnson said, "The first part was winning the region. Then we were seeing if we could go in number one in the nation. That became a goal later on in the season. When we won the region, then we wanted to win the nation. I guess you could say we did our plan."

To win the title, Johnson and Yates had to overcome a five-second penalty in round one. "After the first round, it was disbelief. He heeled the steer and right at the very end before he dropped the flag, he slipped a leg," Johnson said. However, they chose to think positively and move forward after a first round setback. "There were 18 catches out of 50 teams, and we were top 12. After the second round, it put us top six on two," he said. According to Johnson, the steer drawn in round three gave them the break they needed, and they roped him in 6.3 seconds. Going into the short round, they were in the third place position. "That's when we knew we had a chance," Johnson said.

Both student athletes have fathers who have been greatly successful in the roping box, as well. Trey's father, J.D. is 21-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier, and an NIRA team roping champion himself. Jhett, Kellan's father, holds a world title. His elder partner and their fathers made a huge impact, Johnson said. "Trey and J.D. have really helped out a lot. I went down to their house one day and I came back with a bunch of knowledge."

Johnson's own family has shaped him for success. His grandfather and uncle both made their living training horses. Though his uncle Justin also roped respectably, it was Jhett who took roping the furthest. "That's what I've grown up around–seeing the dedication it takes to win a world title and five national finals qualifications. I think it really settled in for us boys. I was so excited when my dad won all the time, that I wanted to have that for myself. When we won the nation, that's the most excitement I've had since my junior year when I won second with my little brother. It's the excitement and the craving to do so well that runs in our family," Johnson said.

Johnson's goals for the near future include a Ram National Circuit Finals qualification with his father, a Nebraska State Rodeo Association qualification with his little brother, Carson, and a repeat NIRA regional and national championship with his cousin, Jerren. He plans to get his bachelor degree in psychology with a minor in counseling.

Johnson thanks his mother, his grandparents, his girlfriend and his family for their support. He also credits the team atmosphere within the Gillette College rodeo team for his success. "They encourage you to work as hard as you can, because the sky's the limit. It's a matter of putting your dedication and work into it," he said.

Johnson's teammate, sophomore Rickie Engesser, has similar sentiments about the Gillette College's practices and head coach Will LaDuke. These factors helped her achieve a reserve national breakaway roping title and her women's team to place third she said, "It was fun to be a part of such a competitive team. We knew that we had a shot at making history and winning the nation. Coming that close was awesome, but looking back at the practices; that's what got us to where we were.

Engesser qualified to Saturday night's short round in her two events, sitting eleventh in barrel racing and seventh in breakaway roping. She said, "My coach just came up to me and told me that I had to go for it. I had nothing to lose. I actually wasn't as nervous in my short round run as I was for all my other ones. I made it to where I wanted to make it." Her run of 2.2 seconds in the short round of breakaway roping launched her from seventh place to second overall. She finished twelfth in the barrel racing and also clinched the reserve all-around cowgirl award.

Engesser's performance added points to her team's total, making them a dominant quartet in Casper all week. All three of her teammates at the finals contributed by making the short round. "Taylour [Latham] tied goats really well and kept us up in the hunt. Riley [Addington] stepped it up in the barrel racing in her third run which really helped her to make it back and Quincy [Segelke] roped all of her calves. It was awesome to see us all step up and to be able to compete with everyone else. Some people think that Wyoming is less tough than Texas, but we were sitting right up there for the team, and making it back with all of us was amazing to see," she said. Overall, Latham placed 7th in goat tying, Addington placed 9th in barrel racing and Segelke 12th in breakaway roping. The Lady Pronghorns finished third by less than 100 points.

Engesser will transfer to Tarleton State University in the fall to pursue a degree in Animal Science and Nutrition.

Johnson highlights Gillette College's pattern of success, guided by their coach. "Will always has a very group of men's and women's teams. The women's team is always up there in the nation and they seem to always win the region for him. The men's team is very talented. This year you could see we really did have a lot of good roughstock kids." The roughstock riders from Gillette helped the men's team to be one of three main contenders for a men's team qualification in the regular season. The top two teams in each region qualify for the CNFR; Gillette College finished third by just ten points. However, Carter Elshere of Elm Springs, South Dakota qualified on his own. The freshman spurred his way to a third place finish in the saddle bronc riding in Casper.

You had a two-part goal… tell me about it

GC/major/coach/team/environment

Partner

Family/inspiration

Goals? Where to next?

Kellan:

"The first part was winning the region. Then we were seeing if we could go in #1 in the nation. That became a goal later on in the season. When we won the region, then we wanted to win the nation. We went in #1. We practiced, we told each other that we just had to go make our runs and we had a pretty good chance to be national champions. I guess you could say we did our plan."

"After the first round, it was disbelief. He heeled the steer and right at the very end before he dropped the flag, he slipped a leg. So it was just disbelief, like 'oh my gosh, I can't believe that.' There was 18 catches out of 50 teams, and we were top 12. After the second round, it put us top six on two. Then we came back and had a pretty good steer and had the chance to come back top four. That's when we knew we had a chance. We had a really good chance to win the nation still."

Came into the short round 3rd place

"Roping with Trey was amazing, just because he's doing everything that I have a goal for. He's top 14 in the world, and he's rodeoing. Roping with someone older is kind of like roping with my dad, they kind of give you that influence. Even if something goes wrong, you just got to keep roping. Some of these guys are young and I think they get out of their comfort zones, because they think that's what they need to be doing, instead of making the run they can make and that they've made day in and day out.

Trey and J.D. have really helped out a lot. I went down to their house one day and I came back with a bunch of knowledge to help me with my roping, and I could see progression with my roping and my horsemanship, just after a day of being with them. Imagine a year of that, and I think that's what's gotten us here today and that's why we are national champions.

Anything with a rope has always been big in my family. My grandpa was more of a horse trainer, and that's how he made his living. Jud was really good with horses, and he was a good calf roper, team roper and cutter. He made a living off of horses also. My dad came along and he was good. He and Jud ended up 16th and 17th in the world one year, and Jud's horsemanship carried him out to where he is now in the cutting. He's very famous for cutting. Dad took it further than anybody else in our family and got a world title and made the Finals five times. That's what I've grown up around – seeing the dedication it takes to win a world title and five national finals qualifications. I think it really settled in for us boys.

The excitement. I was so excited when my dad won all the time, that I wanted to have that for myself. When we won the nation, that's the most excitement I've had since my junior year when I won second with my little brother. It's the excitement and the craving to do so well that runs in our family. We've been taught to rope. We just crave the excitement of doing what our dad has accomplished and maybe even going further someday.

The Gillette College Rodeo Team is a very good group of kids. Will always has a very group of men's and women's teams. The women's team is always up there in the nation. They seem to always win the region for him. The men's team is very talented. This year you could see we really did have a lot of good roughstock kids.

You can't get a better practice session anywhere in the region, because we have that barn and it's open from 8 to 5, and you can just rope all day. The college really supports the rodeo team. They really like the rodeo team a lot.

They encourage you to work as hard as you can, because the sky's the limit. It's a matter of putting your dedication and work into it.

"They're not just rodeo coaches, they're a father figure for all of us."

I really want to make the circuit finals with my dad and make the amateur finals in Nebraska with Carson. I'd like to end up top 30 in the world, just to be qualified for the big rodeos next year so me and Carson can get in. Next year, I'll be roping with my cousin, Jerren, and I'd like to win the region again. I really liked how me and Trey went about it. We were a dominant force and I liked that. I liked leaving nothing else out there, so everybody went, 'That's the team.' It takes the pressure off of you if you feel like you're that dominant. You don't have that pressure, thinking, 'Can you do this?' It's one less thing to worry about. I'd like to win the region again and go back to nationals and I guess have the same year I did this year. I did everything that everybody in college wants to do, and I'd like to do it again next year.

I think if someone's willing to pay for your academics and all you have to do is rodeo–if it's something you love and you're able to do–I think you should do it. I think everyone should go for four years, or even one more after that. Get your degree, because anybody you ask that's rodeoed forever will tell you that rodeo doesn't last. One day, you will have to retire and some young guy will come along and he'll beat you every day, so you'll have to change professions. If you have your degree, it's so much easier to keep going in life, period.

I'm going to get my associate's in Psychology, Bachelor's in Psychology and a minor in counseling.

I'd like to thank my mom, most importantly, for always taking me to the rodeos and patting me on the back when I'm doing something right. I'd like to thank my grandmas for always coming to the rodeos.

Jhett- always making sure I'm staying on the right path and not letting me get down and pushing me to the next level to get to where I am today, getting me through the tough times, and maybe one day I can say I made the National Finals and won the world like my dad.

Rickie:

"The first round, i started out with breakaway and drew a faster calf. I caught him at the end and I was a 3.7. Then I had both of my events on Monday morning and ended up third in the round in barrels and roped my calf in a 2.5. Tuesday morning I had barrel racing again and i was a little longer in that round but I was still sitting sixth in the average. Wednesday night was my third round and i roped my calf in a 2.9 and I ran barrels Friday night and was 14.8. I came back 11th in the barrels and 7th in the breakaway.

It got really fast. The girls roping after me were a 2.2 and 1.7. My coach just comes up to me and told me that I had to go for it. I had nothing to lose. I was further down the line, so just take the shot when I can. I actually wasn't as nervous in my short round run as I was for all my other ones. I knew I just had to go and get the rope out of my hand and be on the barrier to even have a chance.

I made it to where I wanted to make it. My main goal was to make it to the short round on both of them and I got to do that. By doing that, I knew that I could just go have fun and whatever happens, happens. In the other rounds, I put more pressure on myself to make it back.

It was a good weekend for us girls. We all made it back, which is very unusual. Will said it was the most unusual times where we all made it back, but we all competed to the best of our ability. Taylor tied goats really well and kept us up in the hunt. Riley stepped it up in the barrel racing in her third run which really helped her to make it back and Quincy roped all of her calves. It was awesome to see us all step up and to be able to compete with everyone else. Some people think that Wyoming is less tough than Texas, but we were sitting right up there for the team, and making it back with all of us was amazing to see.

We always helped each other to get better. If someone struggled, we pushed them to be better and gave them pointers. Will had a huge part in that. He would come help us and critique us in the breakaway. It was fun to be a part of such a competitive team. We knew that we had a shot at making history and winning the nation. Coming that close was awesome, but looking back at the practices; that's what got us to where we were.

I got an Associates of Science, because I'm going to Animal Science and Nutrition. Tarleton next.

I would like to make it back to the CNFR, hopefully in two events. I think if I do the same thing as I've been doing, I'll be okay.

Ended up 3rd in goats last year.

My dad always made us do every event that we could do. There's really not one that I worked at more than the other. The main thing is taking the time to work on each event, like I need to and to stay on my game for all my events. The team roping might not be my strongest suit, but I still enjoy it and work at it just as much as I do the breakaway or the goat tying. I think just staying up on my practice in all my events really helps.

Other average placers:

Steer Wrestling

Thomas Davis (Upton, WY) Central Wyoming College, 3rd

Sterling Lee (Rhame, ND) Dickinson State Uni., 4th

Will Powell (Saint Ignatius, MT) Montana State Uni., 6th

Saddle Bronc Riding

Carter Elshere (Elm Springs, SD) Gillette College, 3rd

Brody Cress (Cheyenne, WY) Tarleton State Uni., 6th

Brady Hill (Onida, SD) West Texas College, 10th

Bareback Riding

Chance Ames (Big Piney, WY) Sheridan College, 9th

Tie Down Roping

Will Powell (Saint Ignatius, MT) Montana State Uni., 7th

Haven Meged (Miles City, MT) Western Oklahoma State College, 10th

Team Roping

Kellan Johnson (Casper, WY) Gillette College, partner Trey Yates, 1st

Trevin Baumann (Hardin, MT) Montana State Uni., partner Dawson Cvancara (Ray, ND)

Northwest College, 12th

Barrel Racing

Madison Wilkerson (Jackson, WY) Montana State University, 6th

Riley Addington (Gillette, WY) Gillette College, 9th

Rickie Engesser (Spearfish, SD) Gillette College, 12th

Breakaway Roping

Rickie Engesser (Spearfish, SD) Gillette College, 2nd

Quincy Segelke (Gillette, WY) Gillette College, 12th

Goat Tying

Jacey Hupp (Huron, SD) South Dakota State Uni., 5th