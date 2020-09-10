Cover Crop Decision Tool Now Available

BROOKINGS, S.D. – As interest in cover crops has grown significantly among crop and livestock producers in the region, species selection and establishment times have remained a major topic. To answer these questions, an online cover crop selection tool was launched on September 1 by SDSU Extension, the South Dakota Natural Resource Conservation Service and the South Dakota Agricultural Research Service, in partnership with the Midwest Cover Crop Council.

“A major question posed by producers adopting or looking to adopt cover crops in their system is, ‘What plant species can be considered cover crops and how can they be incorporated in existing systems without any detrimental effects on cash crop enterprises?,’” said David Karki, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist. “In order to answer this question, an online decision tool has been developed that lists cover crops adapted to specific environments, appropriate planting times and potential for establishment.”

SDSU Extension, the South Dakota Natural Resource Conservation Service and the South Dakota Agricultural Research Service worked closely to develop an inventory of cover crop species grown in South Dakota and collaborated with the Midwest Cover Crop Council to enable an active launch of the online tool for South Dakota producers. The tool can be accessed on the Midwest Cover Crop Council website.

The Midwest Cover Crop Council, a regional alliance formed in 2006, seeks to increase continuous living cover on the Upper Midwestern agricultural landscape. The council strongly focuses on research, extension/outreach and communications. Up-to-date scientific information is frequently compiled and updated on the Midwest Cover Crop Council website. The website is a helpful resource for all producers interested in growing cover crops for various reasons.

For more information, contact David Karki, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist, at david.karki@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension