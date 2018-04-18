Kipp Julson Benefit is slated for April 26

An online auction to help defray Kipp Julson's medical expenses will be Thursday, April 26 at Breeders World's site. Here is the page for the benefit, where donations can be viewed anytime, and purchased on auction day: http://www.breedersworldsales.com/cgi-bin/mmdetails.cgi?hunker99

Bidding opens and 11 a.m. with extended bidding starting at 7 p.m.

Kipp has been diagnosed with stage 4, non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. He is currently going through the starting phases of treatment to beat this disease.

Kipp and his family would never ask for financial donations, but he would be the first person to help any family member, friend, or fellow cattleman in their time of need.

Kipp's friends are asking for auction donations -they suggest semen, embryos, flushes, fishing trips, quarters of beef, even larger crafty items…the sky is the limit!

Cancer is a devastating illness that affects millions of people. Let's help Kipp and his family go through with this eviction notice and kick this cancer out the door!

Following are the contact people who will be organizing the auction items. Please give them a call or text or email with information about your donated item.

Donation Contacts:

Cathy Eichacker

Cell# 605-421-1138

Email: es@triotel.net

VeaBea Thomas

Cell# 605-222-9561

Email: Thomas@venturecomm.net

Tammy Mikkelson

Cell# 605-949-5773

Along with this online auction, acquaintances have opened a Go Fund Me site for those that just want to donate monetarily. Please go to http://www.gofundme.com under the Kipp Julson Benefit and you can make your contribution there.

–Kipp Julson Benefit