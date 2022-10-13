Open Box Rafter Ranch Performance Horse Sale

Redwood Firewater, May 2022 blue roan stud colt by Frosted Redwood x Firewater Time sold for $12,000 at the Open Box Rafter / Frenchman Quarter horse sale.

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek



Date of Sale: Sept. 10, 2022



Location: Rapid City, SD



Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar



Pedigrees: John Johnson



Averages:

54 Weanlings avg. $6,362

7 Broodmares avg. $4,857

1 pair (mare and filly at side): $4,750

2 geldings avg. $20,750





Excellent sale for Open Box Rafter Ranch, Jim and Joni Hunt and family along with special guests Frenchman Quarter Horses, Jim and Lis Holman. Billed as the “Performance Horse Source,” this sale was loaded with horses that can do it all. Horses with bone, substance, pedigree and proven performance.



Lot 30, $31,000. French Cabernet, May 2022 Sorrel filly sired by Stoli x Royal Shake Em mare from Frenchman Quarter Horses to Bar Double C Quarter Horses, Indiana.



Lot 35, $16,000. A Firewater Lady, Apr. 2022 Palomino filly sired by Absolut Frenchman x Fire Water Flit mare from Frenchman Quarter Horses to Texas buyer.



Lot 40, $15,000. Fire Flit Jet, May 2022 Palomino stud colt sired by Fire Fox Jet x Dr Nick Bar mare from Open Box Rafter Ranch to Pennsylvania buyer.



Lot 20, $12,000. Redwood Firewater, May 2022 Blue roan stud colt sired by Frosted Redwood x Firewater Time mare from Open Box Rafter Ranch to Nebraska buyer.



Lot 33, $10,000. Frenchman Jameson, May 2022 Gray stud colt sired by Pay The Sixes x Royal Quick Dash mare from Frenchman Quarter Horses to Texas buyer.



Lot 1, $8,000. French Flinn Flit, May 2022 Palomino stud colt sired by French Flit x Coyote Colonel mare from Open Box Rafter to Alabama buyer.



Lot 47, $7,500. Fire Freckles Flit, Apr. 2022 Gray filly sired by Fire Fox Jet x Two Timin Freckles mare from Open Box Rafter to Minnesota buyer.



The top selling gelding:

Lot 36, $10,000. French Bandito, 2019 Palomino gelding sired by Absolut Frenchman x Streakin Four Sixes mare from Frenchman Quarter Horses to Texas buyer.



The horses sold in this sale are well sought after from year to year with over 2/3 selling to repeat buyers all across the nation. Horses sold to the following states: Alabama, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Utah, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

French Cabernet – This May 2022 sorrel filly by Stoli out of Frenchmans Bo Shakem x Royal Shake EM from Frenchman Quarter Horses was to top selling weanling at the Open Box Ra nch Quarter Horse production sale at $31,000.

A Firewater Lady, Apr. 2022, palomino filly by Absolute Frenchman x Firewater Flit went sold at $16,000.

