Open Season 2023 | Ducks Unlimited collaborates with landowners to reach sustainability goals

Often mistaken as a hunting-centric organization, Ducks Unlimited is rooted in science-based conservation aimed at improving wetlands and habitats for migratory birds across the country. With state and regional offices dotted across the country, DU is the world’s largest and most effective private waterfowl and wetlands conservation organization.

Ben Romans, DU Great Plains Regional Coordinator notes there are a lot of agriculture-based programs within DU and their various projects.

“We work with landowners to improve soil health, plant cover crops and promote no till farming practices,” he says. “If there is one takeaway from any of this is that DU is not a hunting organization, we are a conservation organization and we practice what preach about sustainable agriculture practices as these benefit landowners and waterfowl populations.”

“DU is getting involved with things such as carbon sequestration as a means of preserving grasslands. At the same time, we want to make sure what we are doing is practical for landowners and can improve their bottom line all the while enhancing habitat for waterfowl.”

Blue wing teal are a popular sport bird and spend a period of their migration in the Tri-State Livestock News region. Courtesy Photo DU4

Romans notes a lot of the programs DU offers come at no cost to landowners and are grant funded.

“The last thing we want is for people to think we are land grabbers,” he says. “A lot of the projects we work on are public, but you don’t have to be a hunter to reap the benefits.”

With a common goal of preventing development, DU is proud to partner with government entities as well as private landowners to restore and preserve grasslands and wetland habitats for waterfowl, other wildlife, as well as for the benefit of farmers and ranchers.

According to DU Manager of Conservation Programs Tom Peterson, the overall goal of the organization is to protect and restore wetland and grassland ecosystems with the focus on waterfowl habitat, which benefits humans, other wildlife, as well as livestock.

“While we do a lot of work on public lands, we want to enhance farm and ranch lands as well because these private lands play a critical role in waterfowl migration and completing their annual cycle,” Peterson says. “It really is all about the partnerships and we would not be able to do what we do without our private and public lands partnerships.”

DU has been hard at work in the region, completing multiple projects in the last year in Nebraska and Wyoming.

DU volunteers work hard to keep fields clean and clear of debris to keep the landscape for waterfowl as pristine as possible. Courtesy Photo DU5

Highlights of their western Nebraska projects include restoration on two wildlife management areas (WMA), Kiowa WMA and the Chet and Jane Fleisbach WMA. Both of these WMAs are managed by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

“We were looking to replace old infrastructure and install new water conveyance infrastructure where needed to better manage water resources and maximize the habitat value on these properties,” Peterson reports. “Additionally, in western Nebraska we were able to work with private landowners to close several working lands conservation easements. These easements ensure this land is protected from development and keeps these wetland and grassland resources on the landscape as they are important for both wildlife and agricultural communities.”

In Wyoming, DU recently completed a 1.6 million dollar project in partnership with Wyoming Game and Fish Department at South Park Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA) south of Jackson.

“This was a unique project because not only does it improve the habitat for wildlife, but also has water quality benefits as well. The main water supply on the WHMA is the Town of Jackson’s water treatment facility. We’re using the water to not only provide habitat, but it also provides an extra filter before it is discharged into the Snake River.”

For landowners, there is financial incentive in working with organizations such as DU.

Ducks Unlimited Nebraska has completed multiple water pumping projects across the state. Courtesy Photo DU6

“There are financial programs out there that incentivize what farmers and ranchers are doing – which is keeping farms and ranches on the landscape. In today’s world, wildlife need this to survive.”

“As soon as ranches are subdivided, human pressure increases and this ultimately has a negative impact on the area. So, working with farmers and ranchers is important to ensure we are keeping agriculture on the landscape for wildlife to thrive.”

“A lot of our programs incentivize private landowners to just remain good stewards of the land. Many programs that DU delivers and supports can provide annual payment, a lump sum payment, or just help cost-share on a particular conservation practice. In the Dakotas, we are working to keep grasslands and wetlands on the landscape but also address issues in crop fields as well by addressing soil health issues. One such program addressing soil health focuses on planting cover crops. Many of these programs are on a cost-share basis with the landowners, and in some instances no out of pocket expense to landowners.”

The common goals of DU and farmers and ranchers is keeping land out of development for the betterment of wildlife and agriculture alike. Courtesy Photo default

Peterson notes with easements, landowners maintain control of the property while receiving financial compensation to not further develop the property.

“This is a great way to keep farms and ranches from being subdivided and sold, and helps keep them in the family. We see the value of grass and agriculture on the landscape and want to help compensate individuals for maintaining that.”

Peterson notes while restoration is not cheap, DU ultimately hopes to make it a team effort with landowners and other public entities, where both the landowner and waterfowl can reap the benefits of these programs.