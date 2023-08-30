Open Season 2023 | From an Elk Camp Cook’s Perspective 

What brings people together? There is one universal answer: food. Stay at home mom, ranch wife, camp cook, and co-owner of Cayuse Hills Outfitters Lydia Sargent knows this all too well.

“Ever since I can remember, I spent all my summers working for my dad and my uncle because my dad is an outfitter,” Sargent said. “Every summer, I’d help with dude rides and pack trips in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness back country near Gardiner, Montana. When I got older, I started helping in the office with paperwork and then after I graduated college, I got more involved in the fall.”

Sargent poses with one of her own kills. Sargent_CampCook_3

At this point in time, Sargent started cooking for her dad’s hunting trips. She’d pack mules into hunting camp with a hunting guide and start cooking in the back country, a trade she learned from her aunt, Becky.

“I was the assistant cook to my Aunt Becky during hunting season,” Sargent said. “I didn’t really grow up cooking as a kid, and she taught me a lot. When I started helping Dad out in the fall, we’d cook in the back country and Aunt Becky showed me how to cook on this old cook-stove we had. We had propane to cook with as well, but it was very different from cooking in a kitchen in your house.”

Today, Sargent has access to her own kitchen when cooking for Cayuse Hills Outfitters. Sargent said she’s not only grateful for being able to cook in her own home for hunts, but for the business she and her husband own and operate.

“I think because I grew up around outfitting, I always knew I wanted to be a part of it in some way,” Sargent explained. “When my husband, Wes, and I got married, we moved out to his family’s ranch and I would still go back and help dad out here and there in the fall. Wes worked for my dad for a while after college, so he always appreciated hunting like I did, but it wasn’t until we discussed diversifying our income on the ranch that made us want to become Outfitters on our own.”

Sargents established Cayuse Hills Outfitters in 2017 and have booked antelope, mule deer, and elk hunts on private land near their ranch in Shawmut, Montana, ever since.

Sargent smiles in front of her aunt, Becky, in their cook tent in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness. Sargent_CampCook_4

“I’d say we are extremely busy in the fall,” Sargent laughed, “we’re not only taking hunters out, but we’re doing fall work around the ranch as well. We start our season in September with archery elk hunts, then we go into antelope, mule deer, and rifle elk hunts.”

Sargent said they make it work by having a strong partnership. She added that the outfitting tasks are evenly spread between the two of them, she handles most of the paperwork, lodging duties, and cooking while her husband works with guides and guides hunters himself.

“We try to run a good operation where our hunters have a nice place to stay and good food to eat, while hunting a good representation of some of Montana’s big game animals,” she said. “Between us, we try and put 100% into our outfitting business without taking away too much attention from the ranch. We are a family operation – a family ranch – and we are blessed with enough support from all around to make it work.”

In her role as a camp cook, Sargent provides delicious meals while they hunt for their own meat.

Sargent’s grandfather, Vern Johnson, started outfitting in 1932. Her father, Lloyd Johnson, got his own outfitting license in the early 1990’s. Sargent, herself, started her our journey with outfitting in 2017 alongside her husband, Wes. Sargent_CampCook_2

“I’m a foodie, so I love eating and cooking for just about anyone,” Sargent chuckled. “When I first learned how to cook, I followed a lot of recipes, but as I gained more experience, I could make up my own recipes. I learned what flavors and seasonings go good with different foods. As a back country cook, I didn’t want to waste any food, so I learned how to repurpose leftovers without serving the same meal twice.”

Sargent said she was around 10 or 12 when she took an interest in cooking, and she’s incredibly thankful to her Aunt Becky for giving her a solid foundation of cooking skills to build on.

“Cooking for hunters now is so different from what I remember growing up — we definitely have a more diverse menu,” Sargent said. “I think having the use of an oven has made the biggest difference for me, going from the back country to my home kitchen. To this day, I still use some of the tricks Aunt Becky taught me in my own kitchen.”

Sargent said the most valuable lesson her aunt taught her, however, was the importance of a creating, serving, and enjoying a good meal.

“If it’s been a hard day, a hard hunt, if there’s no animals in sight or if someone missed their shot, sometimes, you can turn it around with a good meal,” Sargent said.

Sargent added that it’s so rewarding to see hunters come in at the end of the day and visit at her dining table over a hearty meal.

“It’s simple, really,” she said. “They go out all day and do their thing, and then they come together over a hot meal and get to reconnect. It’s a great ending to any day, and it brings people together. That’s why I always have and always will enjoy being a camp cook.”