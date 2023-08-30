Open Season 2023 | Hooked: DB’s Bait and Tackle Gives Back

In a time when teenagers spend more time looking at their phones than participating in life-giving activities, Derald “DB” Bachmann is doing what he can to get kids outdoors.

Bachmann is a multiple business owner in Winner, South Dakota. One of those businesses is DB’s Bait and Tackle, the largest bait and tackle store in south central South Dakota. He has spent a lifetime in the area, and has been a passionate fisherman for just as long.

Bachmann, known better as “DB”, is a lifelong fisherman who is passionate about getting others involved in the sport. DB2

“I’ve fished for my whole life,” Bachmann said. “My dad taught me how to fish and it stuck from there. Once you learn how, you don’t ever give it up. I’m 63 and I learn something new every day.”

His passion spills over into volunteering for local youth, especially youngsters who want to fish. One such volunteer project was establishing the Winner Youth Bass Pond. A spot where Bachmann used to fish as a child was purchased by a local doctor. Dr. Tony Berg donated the pond to the project 12 years ago, and Bachmann headed up most of the organizing and fundraising. He was given a grant through South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks and received sponsorship support from the community.

“We totally revamped it,” Bachmann said. The pond was dredged and drained, and a handicap-accessible pier was installed, as well as a boat ramp and public restrooms.

Since opening in 2014, the pond has brought back some semblance of childhood in the pre-smart-phone era. Bachmann enjoys seeing kids riding their bikes, fishing rod on the back, headed to the bass pond. Families take full advantage of it, too.

Last year, the pond was stocked by Game, Fish and Parks with 500 trout from the nearby hatchery, so fishers are not only limited to bluegill, crappie, and bass. Since the trout are fresh, they are not used to being fished at.

“The kids know they’ll catch one for sure,” Bachmann said. “No one likes to go fishing if you don’t catch anything, but most of the time you can.” The trout may fight a little more than the bass, giving youngsters a chance to experience the “thrill and action” of having one on the line.

A youth bass fishing tournament has been held at the Winner Youth Bass Pond every year since the pond opened. Their largest number of participants totaled 60 kids. This year, 38 young anglers competed in three age groups, boys and girls from 3-6, 7-11, and 12-14 years of age. It costs nothing to compete, and all participants walk away with something – usually a gift bag of tackle and lures, courtesy of DB’s Bait and Tackle.

For the first time this July, Bachmann volunteered to help host the fishing portion of the Winner Methodist Church Vacation Bible School. He outfitted 25 kids per day for three days with rods, reels, and bait, and the kids had great success. Many caught their first fish.

“That’s how we get some hooked,” Bachmann said, with a perhaps-intended pun.

Bachmann also helps organize outings for more than just youth, bringing in residents of the White River Nursing Home, who took advantage of the handicap-accessible pier.

One of the major volunteer projects that Derald Bachmann headed up throughout his career was the Winner Youth Bass Pond over a decade ago. Today, he helps to host youth fishing tournaments there. DBs

“It relaxed the people from the nursing home, and we got to see some smiles,” he said.

When he is not organizing an event for the community, Bachmann still enjoys helping the customers that come into DB’s Bait and Tackle.

“Owning the store, you get the reports to give people to make them fish better. People ask what they’re biting on, and we usually can get them set up pretty quickly,” he said. South Dakota is a great place to fish. Even though dams in the Winner area were hit hard with winter kill, the Missouri River is always a feasible option. One does not even need to own a boat, as one can find sand banks to catch fish from shore.

Bachmann does not like to sit still unless he is fishing. Always busy, he also owns a portable toilet business, does concrete work, and does excavation and demolition with his fleet of machinery. He does all this alongside raising his own family.

Derald, Brennan, Melanie, and Brielle Bachmann. DB3

The thrill of a catch has been a lifelong pursuit for Bachmann, but he gains the greatest satisfaction from seeing that feeling of joy on the face of another.

“It’s all about the fishing,” he said. “I like to see smiles.”