Open Season 2023 | Opportunities for Second Income from the Ranch

With high input costs and uncertain prices for livestock, some years can be difficult to make a living from cattle without an outside income. Some ranchers find innovative ways to create a second income from the land, such as hunting.

DEER AND ANTELOPE HUNTS: ROUTIER OUTFITTING

In the northwest corner of South Dakota near Buffalo, a seventh-generation cattle ranch also runs an outfitting business. Routier Outfitting is owned by Ryan Routier and managed with the help of his older brother, Randy. Their mother, Laurie Routier, started the business more than 30 years ago to take advantage of abundant wildlife on the ranch. At first, she simply charged a fee for day hunts for antelope.

One of the hunters Ryan guided, posing with trophy mule deer Routier-outfitters3-1

Then she showed photos of trophy animals taken on the ranch at the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Outdoor Show. Clients started calling to book hunts–and kept coming back and bringing family and friends.

“I’ve been guiding hunters since I was 12 years old,” Ryan said.

When he was a junior in high school, Randy was in a rodeo accident leaving him paralyzed from the neck down. In spite of his injuries, Randy finished high school and went to college for a degree in marketing. He moved back to the family ranch and helped expand the outfitting business by managing phone calls, booking dates, helping clients apply for their licenses, and developing a website to reach more potential clients.

After Ryan finished college, he also moved back to the ranch and took over the guiding. The hunting business kept growing.

“Mom and Dad were looking to slow down on it, so I bought them out,” he said. “I’ve been hunting my whole life, and this goes hand in hand with what we do with cattle. I am out there with the cows anyway, and see the wildlife, and this is something I really enjoy doing.”.

“Base of operations for hunts is at my ranch. We remodeled the ranch house so hunters can stay here and enjoy home-cooked meals,” he said. “My girlfriend, Brandee, cooks and cleans, and we also have neighbors and other ranch wives who help. We usually have two to six guides, so it’s a team effort.”

Routiers host a few hunters every week, starting mid-August through December.

“We focus mainly on trophy archery hunts for mule deer, whitetail deer and antelope,” he said. “We take a limited number of hunters, making sure the quality of trophy animals stays high.”

Routier-outfitters4-1

Archery hunting is a challenge; the animals are not easy to stalk and kill. Hunters who come to Routier Outfitting have access to more than 50,000 acres of private land and this also ensures that only a few animals are taken.

“The excitement for me is getting super close to a deer or an antelope and making an ethical shot,” Ryan said. “This takes a lot of work and patience, but it’s very rewarding. Most of our hunters are working people and this might be their one trip of the year—and something they look forward to all year.”

“We lease a lot of ranches and carry insurance to protect our ranchers. We try to respect them and their property. We only drive on trails and don’t leave trash. We’ve hunted on the same ranches for many years, and have great relationships with ranchers we work with,” Ryan said. “We are spoiled because we get to hunt some of the best land around here, and the people we work with make it even more fun.”

PHEASANT HUNTING IN SOUTH DAKOTA

Nick and Cody Jorgensen are part of Jorgensen Land and Cattle, a family ranching operation that offers pheasant hunting in South Dakota.

“We’ve been doing this for nearly 30 years,” Cody said. “In 2012 we built a lodge for our hunters. This takes more management than simply allowing hunting on the property.”.

For this kind of enterprise, it’s important to have enough people to manage the land and the hunting guests.

“A person needs to be passionate about hunting and also be able to deal with people,” Cody said. “It is definitely a way to bring in more money on a per-acre basis and might make the difference of make-or-break in a certain year.”

This enterprise took a significant investment in facilities, but before 2012 he simply guided day pheasant hunters for about 20 years. Now their Lazy J Grand Lodge can accommodate up to 40 people and has grown into a bigger business.

Many ranches simply charge a fee allowing hunters to come in on a per-hunter-per day basis, and some farmers and ranchers offer hunting leases.

Pheasant habitat on the Jorgensen ranch provides great hunting for guests Jorgensen-pheasant-hunters-1

“That works well for property owners that don’t want to make an investment,” Cody said. “We chose a different route because we had an opportunity to acquire some land that had a business model already for all-inclusive hunting. We just added to it.”

Cody started doing this right out of college to bring in extra income. “It was only 60 days of the year and brought in more revenue than I could make otherwise,” he said.

Nick says they were able to grow this business to the point that they no longer have family members involved day-to-day. The resort has its own staff and maintains itself, but it took a lot of work to get it there.

“This is drastically different than production agriculture; you have to satisfy customers and provide a good experience for them,” he said. “Some ranchers prefer their solitude and are not comfortable catering to people. It takes a certain attitude and mindset to make this work.”

Allowing people to come to the ranch can be an opportunity to show what ranchers do and the importance of the farmer/rancher role in producing food for the rest of the world.

“Many people are 3 or 4 generations removed from living on the land and we can teach them more about what we do,” Cody explained.

“Advocacy for agriculture is a big part of what we do,” Nick said. “We make a deliberate effort to show clients our regular farming operation while they are here. They gain a better appreciation for what farmers and ranchers do.”

BLOCK HUNTING IN MONTANA

Craig and Conni French own and operate C Lazy J Livestock near Malta, Montana. The ranch was originally homesteaded by Craig’s great grandfather in 1910. They run cattle on BLM, state land and private ground. Beaver Creek goes through three miles of their place.

Holistic management, with healthier soil and more plant diversity has improved wildlife habitat and there are more game animals. Hunters are allowed access via enrollment in the state’s Block Management program with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

There is abundant wildlife habitat on Craig and Conni French’s ranch in Montana OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

“Even before that, we allowed hunting,” Conni said. “We hunted for many years ourselves. I grew up in Missoula, and my dad, my brother and I used to come to eastern Montana to hunt. I really appreciated that opportunity, and want to make it possible for other people to have those experiences. Ranchers let us come on their place to hunt, so it’s nice to be able to provide that opportunity for others.”

French says that meeting people from all over the U.S. and other countries has been interesting.

“They talk about the lack of hunting opportunities in other places and we don’t want to see hunting become just a rich man’s sport in our country. We feel blessed to be able to live here and do what we do. This is a way of sharing,” she said.

This enables other people to see what ranch life and good stewardship of the land are like.

“Agriculture gets a lot of bad press and if people never get out on a ranch, they have no way to know what it’s like,” French said. “If we can bring people here through hunting, they leave with more knowledge and won’t believe every bad thing they read about agriculture.”

Craig and Conni enroll a certain number of acres in the FWP Block Management Program.

“We sat down with the FWP biologist and mapped out acres where we’d allow hunting, and restricted it to walk-in only. Areas close to the house we restrict to archery only. We told them where we wanted people to drive, where parking areas are, etc. The FWP put up signs to designate these areas, and put a box at our driveway,” Conni said.

When hunters come, they don’t call to ask permission; they just sign in at the box. At the end of the year, FWP collects stubs the hunters leave in the box. They record their experience—what they were hunting, what they saw, what they harvested, and any comments.

“We get paid a certain dollar amount per hunter at the end of the year,” Conni said. “This is a win-win for the hunters and the ranchers.”

Conni and Craig also participate in a Master Hunter program, sponsored by a group called One Montana. This nonprofit group tries to connect rural and urban communities, developing creative programs to support private land stewardship, maintain agricultural lands and cultural heritage. The program provides advanced hunter education to increase skills, competence, ethical behavior, and knowledge of agriculture and stewardship. The goal is to develop a network of highly skilled, ethical, safe hunters that will serve as an example to others and help establish positive relationships with private landowners.

Conservation and stewardship are important to the Frenches. French-ranch2

“We’ve had three groups come to our place—putting clips on fences for sage grouse, taking down old barbed wire fences and putting up electric fences,” Connie said. “We’ve built beaver dam analogs with these hunter groups and the conversations are fantastic; we learn from them and they learn from us.”.

“We’ve made wonderful friends–hunters who have come to our place many times over the years. One group always brings us a load of firewood. Another family does carpentry and built us a root cellar and fixed up our shop. Some people come back and help us with branding,” Conni said.

DEER MEADOWS: MULE DEER HUNTING IN NEBRASKA

Scott Kuhn and his wife Emma moved to the Sandhills in central Nebraska in 1996, and started outfitting in 1998, leasing ground from neighboring ranchers.

“That first year I took five hunters, and after a few years that turned into 12,” Kuhn said. “Word of mouth helped our business grow. Hunters love what we do, which is spot and stalk.”

Emma and Scott Kuhn of Deer Meadows Outfitters Deer-Meadows-Emma-Scott-Kuhn

This is different from hunts that offer game in a small area, like shooting fish in a barrel. “I sell a hunt—the opportunity for good hunting,” Kuhn said. “I don’t sell a kill. Some people who come year after year simply love the opportunity to get away and spend time on the prairie.”

They enjoy the solitude and the experience, whether they get a deer or not. Deer Meadows offers the real deal; many hunters prefer the challenge of a true hunt.

“This year will be our 25th anniversary,” he said. “We started out doing whitetails, and then the mule deer moved in and their numbers exploded. My hunters decided they would rather have mule deer instead.”

Kuhns provide protein supplements year-round for the deer. “This helps maximize herd health and have more twins from all the does, to build numbers. It also helps the bucks be stronger with more immunity from diseases.”

The supplement is a mix of corn, soybeans and alfalfa.

“This helps get them through winter in better shape,” Kuhn said. “Last year there was some death loss, due to the amount of snow we had. We were taking care of 100 to 150 head of deer in each area where we supplement. Those deer could utilize the tubs and get something to eat, and survive, and that’s why our deer numbers are very good,” Scott said.

Kuhns work hand-in-hand with landowners.

“I lease their ground and we help fix fence, move cattle, work calves, move their hay, etc. for free. My wife rides and is an avid horseman so she likes to help gather cattle in areas where it’s tough to get to with a four-wheeler. The relationship we have with the ranchers is beneficial both ways,” he said.

Scott Kuhn provides protein supplement year-round for the deer Deer-Meadows-Scott-Kuhn

There was some resistance when he started. People weren’t sure about outfitters or allowing hunters on their property, or out-of-state hunters.

“We carry liability insurance to cover any kind of damages, but the ranchers also discovered that we only shoot bucks 5-year-olds and older. The hunters are not out there shooting everything.”

There are many areas where only a few deer get harvested.

“One ranch has 20,000 acres and on that, we only harvested two deer,” Kuhn said. “Both were trophy animals—over 180 inches. We cater to a few select hunters who just want giant deer. We also hammer the coyotes and they won’t be killing calves.”

Input costs for the ranchers keep going up.

“One rancher told me the price of fertilizer is going through the roof,” Kuhn said. “It was going to cost him $30,000. So, I told him I would cover his fertilizer cost for my land lease that year. He was tickled pink. My response was that it has to benefit both of us or it doesn’t work for either of us. We go above and beyond what’s expected; we try to become too valuable for the landowner to get rid of us!”

It’s a great working relationship.

Kuhns have worked with some ranchers for 15 to 20 years. The deer and cattle coexist and leasing the ground for hunting is just another crop and more income for the ranch.

“I jokingly tell my landowners I will be paying their mailbox money again,” Kuhn said. “All they have to do is open the mailbox and cash the check! They don’t have to do anything else but provide the land for the deer and the hunters.”