Open Season 2023 | Planning an African Hunting Trip 

Hunting halfway around the world may seem like an impossible dream. For those who have made the trip, it has become a continuing tradition and an opportunity to build relationships that span cultural and geographical differences.

“You can’t just go once,” said Rhonda LaHaye. “It’s a pretty amazing place. People who have gone say that once you go, you’ll want to go back, and it’s true. We were booking our second trip before we got back. We definitely caught the African bug; we’re planning on going back for a third hunt in 2026.”

Casey Koeppen said that conservation programs in Namibia and South Africa rely on hunting. Outfitters keep things in check by feeding villages and stopping poachers. casey-wildebeest

LaHaye and her husband Ken run Cowboy Up Outfitting at Wilsall, Montana.

“We have hunted forever,” she said. “My dad had an outfitting business, and now we do. We have been to a lot of places in the United States hunting and decided that we wanted to go out of the country. We chose South Africa.”

Casey Koeppen, Jefferson, Colorado, spreads his enthusiasm for hunting in Africa to his family and friends. He helped several of his buddies line up a hunting trip this summer.

“Every time has been amazing,” Koeppen said. “It is the ultimate hunting experience. There are so many animals of different species, and while hunting is regulated, the land is still pretty wild.”

Koeppen went to Africa after hearing a friend’s stories about hunting there. He has now gone to Africa ten times and says that the process is fairly easy and uncomplicated.

“The first thing you need to do is get your passport,” he said. “Then find a good, reputable outfitter over there. Take time to research outfitters where you want to go; contact people who have hunted with them. Once you find a good one, talk with them about what’s important to you. They can help you book your dates based on what you want to do when you’re there.”

Casey and Christine got married in Africa two years ago. “It was a really awesome wedding,” Koeppen said. “Christine loves it there too. We have even talked about moving there.” They posed together with a Hartebeest for this photo. hartebeest

Koeppen said that he used a travel agent the first couple of times, but now books his own trips. He does recommend using a travel agent if you’re planning a trip for the first time.

“They don’t charge much and it is reassuring to have someone guide you through the process,” he said. “There are three or four travel agents who really specialize in Africa. They know all about what vaccines and tests you need before you travel.”

Another significant factor to consider is whether or not to take firearms along. Both Koeppen and LaHaye said the process is not complicated.

“It’s not really a challenge, just lot of paperwork,” LaHaye said. “The key is to get pre-approval. Our travel agent was very helpful. Only certain airlines will export firearms, and she knew all that information.”

LaHaye said they took their firearms to a border patrol agent at Bozeman who filled out all their paperwork to match their firearms.

“Our travel agent got us in contact with a third-party company that handles all the pre-approval,” she said. “You simply send them all the information, they charge $100, and send your pre-approval back. When you walk off the plane in South Africa, you match your papers to your firearm and go on your way.”

LaHaye said that transporting a bow was even simpler; archery hunters have no paperwork at all.

Koeppen said that he exported his own firearms a couple of times, but has opted to rent firearms from the outfitters since then.

“Taking firearms presents more challenges for travel because certain airports and certain countries don’t allow them,” he said. “It cuts back on your options for travel and can mean you have to fly farther to get where you plan to go. Those guys have firearms you can rent; they take you out to sight them in and shoot them so you get comfortable before you hunt.”

Koeppen says that the most important part of planning your trip is finding a good outfitter.

Managed hunting helps keep poachers at bay and helps to maintain healthy populations of animals. Rhonda (right) and friend pose with an elephant. IMG_4179-Rhonda-elephant-1

“Taking the time to find a good outfitter is worth it,” he said. “Once you know one guy, you meet more. The better guys all work together and that makes it nice.”

Koeppen suggests booking your hunt three to six months out to give yourself plenty of time to get everything in order.

“You don’t have to take much,” he said. “You basically just need two sets of clothes. They wash and iron all the clothes daily to destroy fly eggs that get laid in them. You can easily take enough in a carryon to stay for ten to twelve days.”

Now Koeppen is spreading his enthusiasm for Africa to his friends.

“People don’t realize that it is fairly inexpensive,” he said. “For under $5,000, you get to harvest four or five animals. They pick you up at the airport and you stay in a high-end resort. It’s pretty easy to spend over twice that much to go on a hunt here.”

Koeppen said that the second largest industry in many African countries is marketing meat.

“The outfitters are able to sell the meat for a profit; you get to eat it while you are there and the rest gets processed and sold to the markets,” he said. “They also use the meat to feed people in the rural villages. This keeps them from poaching and wiping out animals. As long as they are supplied with food they don’t overhunt. I didn’t originally plan to harvest a giraffe, but the guide told me that we needed to get one for a village for food. They came out to meet us and gave us hugs when we brought it. It was a big celebration. That one animal meant they would have food for a month.”

Casey Koeppen said that American hunters support both the local economy and the conservation practices in countries like Namibia and South Africa where he has hunted. casey-warthog-

Koeppen described himself as a very picky eater. He said he was nervous when he went for his first 28-day trip. His fears were unfounded; he said he ate better than he typically eats at home, and that every kind of game he tried in Africa tasted good.

“The giraffe was a little chewy but it wasn’t bad; it was kind of like eating an old bull,” he said. “Kudu is one of their better meats. Eland, Africa’s largest antelope, was pretty close to beef. It was excellent to eat. Springbok, which are smaller than deer, were delicious. Warthog, which is similar to pork, was really good. I even had ostrich steak, which was little bit different but good. It’s a darker meat and they consider it a delicacy. It may seem weird, but zebra was my favorite. It tasted better than beef by far.”

Koeppen said that after he tried a dish and said it was excellent, then his host would tell him what it was.

Koeppen has hunted in Namibia and South Africa and said that Namibia is the most disease-free country in Africa as far as malaria and hepatitis, and that South Africa is also pretty safe. It is still not advisable to drink any water unless it has been treated or is bottled.

LaHaye was also concerned about staying safe and healthy when they traveled.

“We used a booking agent both times we went,” she said. “I told her what we wanted and she found the best place to fit our needs when she booked our trip. I refuse to go where there is malaria or snakes.”

Koeppen explained some of the differences between hunting in South Africa and Namibia.

“Namibia is more free range, with wide open, wild areas of land where we hunted,” he said. “South Africa has large game farms that are set up for hunters, where the animals are contained in high fences.”

LaHaye explained that these large fenced areas are called concessions. They are essentially managed game farms, but still have the feel of open country.

“We did not hunt free range,” she said. “We hunted fenced concessions, but we never saw a fence when we were hunting. They are huge; one was 33,000 acres. We never saw the end of them.”

LaHaye said that poaching is still a huge problem, and said that the concession where they hunted had shacks built at the highest points along the fence line where people were stationed 24 hours a day to monitor the area for poachers.

“Hunting is their livelihood,” she said. “They live off the income from hunters coming over. All of the money they make goes into their conservation programs to maintain their animals. It’s huge. We have only been to two places in South Africa; it is a very poor country and they count on our money coming in to maintain these concessions and manage the animals well.”

“Their conservation programs all rely on hunting,” Koeppen said. “The outfitters keep things in check by feeding villages and stopping poachers. They tell us that the biggest thing they have to contend with is our government, because U.S. regulations control which animals can come back and which can’t.”

For instance, Koeppen said that the U.S. considers elephants to be endangered, but when he got to Africa, he learned that the elephant population is so high that areas get overrun with them, and farmland and other ecosystems are destroyed.

“The cheetah is another animal that we can’t bring back,” he said. “I have friends in Africa who are big sheep farmers, and the cheetahs destroy their sheep. Outfitters can’t get people to come hunt if they can’t take their trophies back. Over there, leopards and lions are devastating ranches, but our government doesn’t see it that way and won’t let anyone bring them back.”

Koeppen said that even rhinoceros are hunted legally in Africa. He explained that part of the hangup with exportation is a need for research studies to give an accurate report on the population of many species.

“Our government requires studies before the rules will be changed, but they can’t afford to do the studies, so we tell them they can’t export certain animals back to America,” he said. “The irony is that where hunting is managed well there are healthy populations because the outfitters also keep the poachers out. Where they don’t allow exporting, the outfitters can’t make money selling hunts to Americans and people from other countries. Then the poachers take over, come in and wipe them out.”

Koeppen said that the Namibian and South African governments regulate hunting through an agency similar to our state and national parks and wildlife agencies.

“When an animal that cannot be exported is hunted, they will send someone along on the hunt to make sure that the proper animal is culled from the herd,” he said. “They do a pretty good job, but they don’t have the money and the power they need to stop poaching. The outfitters who rely on money from tourist hunters use a lot of their income to stop poaching.”

Koeppen and his wife, Christine, ranch and run their own outfitting business, Code of the West Outdoors.

“We’re cattle ranchers and hay farmers,” Koeppen said. “We calve out around four hundred head of cows, so we put up quite a bit of hay to sustain them all winter.”

Koeppen said that two of his buddies from Africa just arrived in America.

“They droughted out in Namibia, so they sold all their cows and we got them jobs here,” he said. “We’ve got two other guys lined up to come up and help us. My main buddy with the outfitting business is going to come help us guide hunts this winter.”

Koeppen said that going to Africa was so much simpler than he anticipated. He and Christine got married there two years ago, and they plan to take their eleven-year-old son to South Africa in March.

“Traveling to Africa definitely makes you appreciate what we have here in America,” Koeppen said. “It made me realize that while we do have a lot of regulations here, they are not all unnecessary. We do love it over there. It has been pretty neat to get to know the people; they are farmers and ranchers and outfitters just like we are.”