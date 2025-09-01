Open Season 2025 | Montana Warriors on the Water 

courtesy photos

Amidst the serene splendor of Montana’s wilderness, selected veterans find solace and renewal thanks to the dedicated efforts of Montana Warriors on the Water—a group committed to offering healing retreats for those who have served.

Back in 2015, this group of volunteers recognized that offering a fishing and hunting experience to relax would provide a means to give back to those who have been involved in military actions. The organization invites veterans to apply for outdoor excursions, where they can meet fellow veterans from across the country who may be combat-wounded or suffering from psychological effects of war.

As the executive director of Montana Warriors on the Water, Billy Hoverson explained the program aims to honor and support the growing number of troubled veterans. The group’s motto is ‘giving back to those who gave so much.’ The all-volunteer group of local sportsmen and women, and veterans of the United States military, partners with local businesses, communities, and organizations to provide outdoor recreational therapy and opportunities to veterans of the United States military at no cost to them.

He explained the goal of MWOTW is to ensure veterans continue to have physical access to the country they served, in a mentally and emotionally stable environment, and are honored for their commitment and service to this nation. In war, there are no unwounded soldiers. MWOTW replaces difficult memories with positive and encouraging experiences.

Hoverson witnessed the program’s value when the group asked him to play music on his first trip with them. Inspired by the experience, he later became a boat captain and assumed the role of executive director four years ago. He oversees a board of 13 members, 19 advisory board members, and well over 100 volunteers to coordinate three major trips, along with fundraising. All donations raised go toward providing memories, relationships, and support that last a lifetime for the veterans.

Hoverson outlined the main events. “At the end of July, we provide an all-expense-paid week-long fishing trip on Fort Peck Lake in eastern Montana. In December, there is a cow elk hunt, and this year the group will offer a women’s veterans fishing trip over Labor Day at Fort Peck.”

Through landowner, outfitter, or individual donations, there are opportunities to provide bird hunts, as well as hunts for antelope, deer, and elk, along with smaller fishing trips. The group hosts one main fundraising event in July, featuring an auction and raffles.

Hoverson’s father was a Korean War veteran who saw combat action as a truck driver. He never wanted to talk about his experiences, and he passed away when Billy was 15. That’s an important reason for his dedication. “I can see how this program helps veterans through being with others who have gone through combat.”

He explained. “We’ve met quite a few guys who were on the edge of a breakdown; providing them with this camaraderie makes them open up. They can share many backstories about what they went through in different parts of the world. They need someone familiar with their situation. They don’t feel they can talk to family or friends. Board members and other veterans reach out to help them release what they’ve bottled up for years. Many who have gone through the program return to volunteer and serve as board members. In a lot of cases, the vets keep in contact afterwards.”

Hoverson said some veterans are on the edge of suicide. It’s heartbreaking to know that, but it’s crucial to support them. He said, “We hear from families that after the vets are home, the vets can finally move on, to be more interactive and to create new goals. Many start veteran organizations in their home areas to provide some of that support in their communities.”

The selection process includes veterans from across the country and always includes Montana veterans. The application process can begin with family and friends, but the veteran must provide detailed military paperwork. Volunteers then contact them to make all the flight arrangements, determine if there are any medical considerations, and provide an itinerary.

The organizers choose four Montana vets for the cow elk hunt. Since this is the first women’s retreat, it will only include Montana natives. They hope to attract individuals from other states in the future.

Many veterans appreciate the opportunity to explore Montana’s wild areas. The experience gives them much more as they relate to those on the trip. Hoverson said, “We can see the changes in them from the first day to the last. They enter as perfect strangers and leave as lifelong friends.”

Veteran Jason Webber of Cincinnati, Ohio, felt fortunate to be selected for the 2022 Fort Peck fishing trip. “I knew the trip would be a once-in-a-lifetime one; however, I didn’t realize how much it would affect my life.”

Following his experience, he continues to work with the group, serving on the board of directors.

“I left Montana feeling like I had a new extended family,” he said. “Everyone who volunteers for this trip dedicates their time and effort to ensuring that every veteran has an exceptional experience. I knew after my first day with this group in the middle of nowhere, Montana, that I wanted to do more to help. I have returned two summers since my experience to volunteer.”

He said the trip brought out a lot of emotions, which were all positive. “Veterans who experienced a lot of what I have in my life surrounded me. Some experiences are good, and others are not so much. Most of the vets on my trip I didn’t know. The ones that I didn’t, it seemed as though we had served together previously. Almost instantly, we were joking around with each other and sharing our life stories. Where else can you find anything like that?”

What was pretty amazing was what he learned about the two vets he had served with. “We learned stuff about one another that we didn’t know previously,” Webber said. “During war, we knew each other extremely well. Years after the smoke cleared, we learned even more about one another on this trip. We shared how life was completely different after the military. We shared how we felt completely lost and empty. We shared we felt no one who has not experienced war will ever fully understand our feelings. We had discussions about our spouses being our saviors. If it wasn’t for my wife Mandy, I know without a doubt I wouldn’t be where I am today, if I were here at all.”

Montana Warriors on the Water opened his eyes even more to the fact that people do care about veterans, Webber said. Oftentimes, it does not feel that way in today’s society. Most volunteers have not served; a few have. The love and support shown are indescribable. “These individuals are passionate and are doing what they do from the bottom of their hearts, and for that, I can never thank them enough. They almost instantly felt like family to me.”

In 2018, Michael Kulseth of Columbia, South Carolina, was selected as one veteran to take part in the 2018 fishing trip. He has been a member of the board of directors since 2019.

“I could go on for days on why MWOTW is important to not just our veterans but to all our volunteers as well,” Kulseth said. “We provide a relaxed, stress-free environment centered on the veterans. This is their trip, and we try to provide anything they request or need to make it as stress-free as possible. Unlike large organizations, we lack national recognition; however, we rely on word of mouth to promote our work. A veteran attends one of our events and goes back home and tells their friends, who then apply for one of our trips.”

Kulseth said the most remarkable thing to see on any of the trips, whether it is hunting or fishing, is to see a group of strangers come together and, by the end of the trip, they consider each other family. It’s incredible to see these bonds formed for life.

He stressed, “We couldn’t do what we do without all our volunteers. They truly are the backbone of our organization. Our veterans become lifelong friends with our volunteers.”

Webber said, “I have had some veterans say that they have never been so relaxed before post-military, and how they couldn’t thank the organization enough for the opportunity and experience. Some have opened up about their family life, work stress, and so on. Most always say that their minds are finally clear of the noise and chaos of everyday life, and they can relax for a moment.”

Every conversation with veterans has been touching and moving. However, on last year’s trip, Webber had an intense and meaningful conversation with one of the three Vietnam veterans on the trip.

”I sat on the porch of this vet’s cabin with him to talk for a bit. He said that, out of his entire life and all the things he has seen, this was one of his best experiences, and that he was completely at ease. He went on to say that he has never felt as appreciated as he did at that moment. I could tell tears were building in his eyes, and in mine as well. There is no way to describe how impactful this organization is for these nations’ veterans.”

