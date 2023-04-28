Opening the door: North Dakota Governor signs into law bill to allow corporate ownership in livestock land

courtesy photo

Agrability

The North Dakota legislature and governor just made a significant change to a unique North Dakota law.

A law that only allowed family members (up to 15 people, as distant as second cousins) to own farm or ranch land together was amended to allow corporations to invest in agricultural land. Governor Burgum signed the bill into law on Friday, April 28, 2023.

HB 1371, which applies to livestock operations only, states that corporations may now legally invest in up to four livestock operations of 160 acres each (for a total capacity of 640 acres per corporation), but each operation must still be controlled by an individual farmer or rancher.

North Dakota Farmers Union spoke in opposition of the original version of the bill, but after some amendments, the organization took a neutral stance.

“The original bill wasn’t good. We worked with people in leadership. They made changes so that the businesses will stay under the control of North Dakota farmers and ranchers. That is why we decided to stay neutral,” said North Dakota Farmers Union president Mark Watne.

Watne believes the bill is mostly aimed at bringing in outside investors for dairy, hog and possibly poultry operations.

Governor Burgum is excited about the change. He has advocated for issue throughout the legislative session – beginning with his state of the state address in Jan. 3, 2023.

“(House Bill 1371) brings a modernization of the capital that’s needed to support animal agriculture amongst our family farms and ranchers. This bill provides that important tool,” Thomas said. “These animal agriculture facilities are not only going to drive animal ag numbers, they’re going to add value to the feed grains that we’ve worked to develop in this state through soybean processing plants, corn ethanol production facilities, the canola crush plant in my local community. We’re exporting value out of this state, but with these animal ag operations coming into the state, we’re going to add that value back into our local communities,” said Governor Burgum.

HB 1371 , allows an authorized livestock farm corporation or limited liability company (LLC) to own or lease farmland or ranchland if the entity has no more than 10 shareholders or members. For corporations, shareholders holding 75% or more of the shares must be actively engaged in farming or ranching; for an LLC, the percentage is 51%. Shareholders must be U.S. citizens, and no corporation or LLC may own, lease or have an interest in more than 160 acres of farmland or ranchland.

Governor Burgum pointed out that the state is home to about 12,000 dairy cows, when once it claimed nearly a million.

Watne doesn’t believe that inviting in corporate investments it the solution North Dakota needs, though. Why are our numbers down for dairy cows and hogs? It’s simple profitability. If there were profit opportunities, these farmers and ranchers would be putting the capital into these operations themselves,” he said.

“Our organization started out saying that the solution is to add value to the animals before they leave the state. Some people say feeding the wheat or corn we grow here is adding value, but we believe that we should be processing those animals in-state, which would truly add value,” he said.

“If we don’t do the processing, I don’t think this (allowing corporate investment) will really change much of anything,” he said. “If you had the processing in the state with demand for dairy products and profit opportunities, farmers would step up and invest if they can make money,” he said.

Watne believes there may be some dairies just across the Minnesota line who may plan to expand into North Dakota once the bill is signed into law.

Why are corporations willing to invest in low profit margin livestock operations? “My expectation is they are probably connected to a buyer. That buyer is asking for more production. I think what we will see is smaller corporations who are supplying larger processors who will find avenues to guarantee small margins with production on a large scale basis,” he said.

North Dakota Farm Bureau, the North Dakota Governor and many others are excited about the changes.

“These narrowly defined changes in state law will take the handcuffs off our farmers and ranchers and allow capital investment to flow into our state, growing animal agriculture, adding value to crops, creating opportunities for the next generation, and helping rural communities and schools to thrive in North Dakota once again,” Governor Burgum said in a press conference and media release. “With House Bill 1371, we can level the playing field with other states and expand animal agriculture with environmental stewardship. We’re grateful to the bill’s prime sponsor, Rep. Paul Thomas of Velva, Commissioner Goehring and all of the bill sponsors, commodity groups and other supporters for their collaboration on this groundbreaking legislation.”

Watne pointed out that while some livestock numbers in neighboring state South Dakota may have increased in recent years, the number of actual farmers and ranchers has dropped.

A bill passed in 2015 to allow more corporate investment was overturned by North Dakotans, with about 75 percent voting against the measure in a referendum.

The North Dakota Farm Bureau supports the law change.

The bill has an emergency clause, so it will take effect immediately, allowing potential projects to begin construction this spring.

Co-sponsoring the bill were House Majority Leader Mike Lefor and Reps. Dick Anderson, Jay Fisher, Jared Hagert, Craig Headland, and Senate Majority Leader David Hogue and Sens. Cole Conley, Larry Luick and Terry Wanzek. The House approved the final bill by a vote of 72-20, and the Senate passed it 41-5.