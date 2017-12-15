Gary E. Thurm. Jr., P.E.

Cooper Cattle Company

585 S. Valley Drive

Las Cruces, NM 88005

September 1, 2017

Congressman Stevan Pearce

U.S. House of Representatives

2432 Rayburn House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Dear Congressman Pearce,

The attached map shows the 41 grazing allotments iwthin the Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument – some partially in, others wholly in. What is not shown in this map are the multiple private property boundaries. Our two allotments are in the northwest quardrant of the monument (highlighted in green on the map), both of which contain over 900 private acres. We are 1 of 40 allotment holders in the OMPDNM boundary and as you can see from this map, there is not any other land use within the boundary. Mr. Secretary, President Trump. PLEASE REDUCE THE BOUNDARIES so that the area is confined to the smallest area possible to properly protect the objects in the monument. Ensure that the objects are defined, studied for authenticity, so that they can truly be protected, then identify the least costly way to manage the objects, using the smallest footprint. The majority of the land will remain public as it has been since early New Mexico statehood, with the later stewardship and management by the Bureau of Land Management and their directives in 1976 with FLPMA.

The rancher has managed these lands alongside BLM to keep these lands productive, while preserving the lands to maintain their historic character. We love these lands. These lands portray open stretches where the desert meets the mountains and it will still be there if you and I and all of America come together to be the active steward. The amount of land required to protect these objects is fare greater than necessary. Why put greater constraints on the producers, those with a vested interest? The end cost to the consumer is higher as production rates fall, with a lot of wasted time arguing our position that grazing is the highest and best use of the land and that keeping the boundaries as they are will limit our productive output.

On our Alamo Basin Ranch, we manage 46 sections of federal, state, and private lands, all of which is in the OMDP boundary, the petroglyphs in Valles Canyon are the most notable object there. Those sites leading into Broad Canyon could be protected with a much smaller land area closer to 600 acres – we run cattle in that canyon three months out of each year, with a rst for that pasture every third year. On our Indian Springs Ranch, which contains 23 sections of land, the infamous William H. Bonney supposedly hid out in Faulkner Canyon back in his day and inscribed his name on a rock, now AKA, Outlaw Rock, one of the objects to be protected in the 2014 proclamation. The floor of the canyon is accessed from the highway via any mode of travel currently. Protecting this site could be confined to the canyon bottom utilizing less than 100 acres. Two or three acres to protect the object if you don't count the access road which experiences flash flood quite regularly. Do we really need to restrict use on 69 acres of land to protect one section?

By the way if you visit these two sites described above and you enter the monument to gain access to them from Hwy 85, both roads run through our private proeprty and yet we have never created a locked gate.

Recreational use by th epublic can coninue just as it did before the proclamation by President Obama with a reduction of the scale of landscape size of this monument to a more manageable one, and we, the ranchers, the primary managers of these desert grasslands, can dow what we do best, produce!

Sincerely,

Gary E. Thurm. Jr. P.E.

Lands Manager

Alamo Basin and Indian Springs Ranches