Baxter Black: It’s Never Easy To:
December 20, 2018
1. Trim the hind feet of a short horse
2. Change a split rim tire
3. Patch an aluminum stock tank
4. Get the cockleburs out of your dog's coat
5. Buy your spouse somethin' they'd really like for Christmas
6. Get the lawn mower goin' every spring
7. Round up a loose cow on the highway
8. Comfort a sick child
9. Start a cantankerous chain saw
10. Diagnose a horse lameness
11. Treat mastitis
12. Find the calf with the bloody stool
13. Start a Ford pickup in the winter
14. Pack out an elk
15. Rope five in a row
16. Find a parking space at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis
17. Find a friend twice at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas
18. Find the right open end wrench for anything
19. Stop a hot blooded horse from jiggin'
20. Go to sleep when you gotta get up early
21. Sharpen a Buck knife
22. Ride in a strange saddle
23. Back up to a bumper hitch stock trailer
24. Take down old fence wire
25. Remember everybody's name
