Baxter Black: Things you can count on:
January 5, 2018
§ As soon as you load your horse in the trailer he will take a dump
§ Any 4th of July rodeo will get rained out
§ The more a new pair of boots cost, the quicker you will scuff a big chunk off the toe
§ The further you get from home in your straw hat, the harder the wind will blow
§ No matter who you vote for, you finally have to admit it didn't make any difference
§ Any law passed by congress will either increase your taxes or decrease your freedom
§ Anyone the press calls an environmentalist does not make a living producing anything you can use
§ If you go to psychiatrist long enough they will eventually find something wrong with you
§ The further you get from the shop, the more you will need the tool you forgot
§ If you go out to rebuild fence you will find you are two posts and twenty feet of wire short to finish the job
§ If you dig a trench you will hit a forgotten water line
§ If you hit a horse on the highway it will be the most expensive horse the guy owns
§ If you don't get your grain bought at harvest, the price will eventually go up
§ If you get all your grain bought at harvest, the price will eventually go down
§ If after ten years of selective breeding you have finally achieved the tallest yearling bulls in the show ring,
this will be the year the trend starts the other way
§ If you sort the heavy end of the calvy heifers into a pen under the lights, there will be six left in the other bunch that calve first
§ March will never be as bad as November, because in November you always have March to look forward to.