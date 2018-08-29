Fallish, E.I.A. In the news, sorting trail, wagons, meetings, finals events, bronc riding

It was a crisp 36 degrees this morning and I hear there was a hard freeze in the Black Hills. It must be crowding up on fall. I don't think we have any worse or weirder weather than we used to, but social media sure makes it seem like it. There's a lot of "Chicken Little" types out there. Every year there's snow on Beartooth Pass in Montana in August, but you'd have thought it's the first time it had ever happened when it did it last week. Lots of people are sharing the winter weather forecast and some models predict a warm, dry winter while others are predicting a cold, wet (snowy) one. I'll bet they're both right, depending on where you're at. Also, weather prognosticators can't tell me what's going to happen tomorrow so I don't put much stock in what they say is going to happen five months from now.

The big Equine Infectious Anemia scare we had early this spring and summer must have definitely been forgotten by some. E.I.A. is what the Coggins test is all about and recently a horse that was Coggins tested in Colorado was hauled to Wyoming before that test was back, therefore without a vet health paper, and lo and behold, that horse turned up with E.I.A. The 41 horses that were exposed in Wyoming are now under quarantine and the horses that it was exposed to in Wyoming, where it got sick upon it's return, are also under quarantine. All are being tested several times before being declared safe. I have to wonder why that horse owner bothered with the Coggins if they were just going to bootleg their horse across state lines before the results were back! Think of the headaches it would have saved if they'd have just played by the rules.

The Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club will be having a sorting practice on Sept. 8, 10 a.m., at Tiltrum's Arena near Hermosa, S.D.

A meeting for the Camp Crook Roping Club will be Sept. 12, 7 p.m. at Tam's Corner Bar, Camp Crook, S.D. Just in case Karen changed her other mind, if it's not there it'll be across the street.

You will want to be in Ft. Pierre, S.D. for the Dakota Western Heritage Festival anyway, but be sure and be there to see the wagon train on Sept. 14. it's always great to see so many teams and wagons in one place. You'll find them around the Stanley County Fairgrounds. If you need details or want to have a good visit with a great feller, call Willie Cowan at 605-280-1021.

There will be a Trail Horse Challenge put on by the Boot and Bottle Saddle Club, Cody, Wyo., on Sept. 15. It's open to everyone with registration at 8-9 a.m., course walk through at 9:30, and the challenge at 10. For more info on this call Bev Richard at 307-272-9213.

Weaver Quarter Horses will be hosting their 23rd Annual Production Sale at the Expo Park, Great Falls, Mont., on Sept. 15. Preview of the horses will be at 11 a.m., sale at 1 p.m. Guest consignors are Treasure State Quarter Horses. For catalog or info, call 406-378-2600.

The Big Sky Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding Finals will be Sept. 15 at the Rosebud County Fairgrounds, Forsyth, Mont. It will start at 1 p.m. with 12 teams and 10 bronc riders vying for over $13,000 in cash and prizes. There will also be Kid's Stray Gathering and a Boot Race. Great family entertainment!

Bronc riders are needed for the 22nd Annual Breeders Classic Bucking Horse Sale at Grassy Butte, N.D. Sept. 19-20. There is NO ENTRY FEE guys, and $5,000 added money! It will be at the Kling Ranch Arena. You can call or text 701-260-9881 to enter.

With the first hard frost coming up soon, it might be time to make an appointment with your vet to get those weanling colts gelded while they're still on the mare. It's way less traumatic for them than when they're older and they grow up bigger without the stud behavior. The little guys can be branded while you have them doped and on the ground. All of our good home raised geldings have been done this way and they got along just fine.

Well, that's my circle for another week. I hope you have or had a great Labor Day weekend and enjoyed some time being Americans! I'm thankful every day that I am. F