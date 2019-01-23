Horse sale at Gordon, Wyoming brand info, barrels, clinics of all kinds, Escott fundraiser

It sure feels like January again. The wind has blown the new snow around enough to make some drifts and has camouflaged the ice patches to make walking around doing chores a little more challenging. This should make all the "it's a drought breeder" people feel a lot better.

Gordon Livestock Market, Gordon, Neb., will be having horse sales on Tuesday, January 29 and March 12. Both will start at 2 p.m. For more information, call Link Thompson at 308-282-9998 or Dick Minor at 308-360-0427.

Wyoming brand owners, if your brand was due for renewal by Jan. 1, 2019, you still have a grace period to get that done. They are giving you until March 1 to renew. You can look at your certificate to see whether your brand was due this year (there are two cycles on renewals) and you should have gotten a notice last fall. If you did, you'll get a reminder if you haven't renewed. If you should have gotten a notice and didn't, they probably don't have your current address. You can call the office to get that updated and take care of things so you don't lose your brand. A good brand is hard to come by.

Chasing Cans on Rez Land 3D/4D Barrel Races will be at the May Arena, five miles east of Kyle, S.D. Dates are Feb. 9 and 23; March 9 and 23; finals May 4. There will be open and youth divisions. Call Cindy after 5 p.m. at 605-441-2282 for more info.

Fixin To Win Arena is holding a Colt Starting and Horsemanship Clinic Feb. 16-17 at the Chris and Nicole Glines Ranch, Oglala, S.D. Clinicians are Quentin Shadbolt and Jordan Sanders. The father/daughter team focuses on building a strong foundation on the colts and refining skills in horsemanship. It's $150/student, $60 to audit, lunch included. You can email Nicole at Njoyglines@gmail or call her at 605-454-2022.

Saturday, Feb. 16, is the 5th Annual Sundance Winter Festival which will include skijoring on Main Street. There are lots of other family events as well, so make a day of it. You can see the schedule of events at http://www.sundancewinterfestival.com.

Recommended Stories For You

The North Platte Ranch Rodeo Series WSRRA Sanctioned Women's Steer Stopping and Scramble Style Ranch Rodeo will be Feb. 23, high noon, at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo. There will also be a bracket style stray gathering. You must pre-enter the steer stopping and scramble and you can do that from Feb. 15-Feb. 20 by calling or texting Matt Gould at 307-359-3363.

Young rancher Thane Escott was injured in an accident the end of December and has been through several surgeries and long hospital stays, and now is on the long road to recovery. He and his wife Emily are expecting their first child in April, so finances are tough right now. In light of that, the community is going to hold a fundraiser for them on Feb. 23 at the Central Meade County Community Center, Union Center, S.D. Food will be served from noon to 2 p.m., then the silent and live auctions will follow. To donate an item, call 605-515-3530 or 605-515-0316. There has also been an account set up for them for cash donations and you can send that to Thane and Emily Escott Benefit, c/o First Interstate Bank, 1200 Main St., Sturgis, SD 57785.

The NDHSRA and Jr. High Rodeo Associations are hosting a judging and timer clinic Saturday, Feb. 23, 9 a.m. To 3 p.m. It will be at the Quality Inn, Bismarck, N.D. They are free of charge but you will need to RSVP by calling or texting Rochelle Rustad at 701-212-6232 or email ndhsra@outlook.com.

There's going to be a Travis Tryan Team Roping School June 11-12 at the Agri-plex at Wright, Wyo. It's limited to 8 headers and 8 heelers but is filling fast, so you'd better get your name in the hat if you want in It's $375/roper with a $150 deposit to secure your spot. Call Lisa at 307-391-0555 or email cjlm4dice@gmail.com.

If you're interested in the 27th Annual Hollers-Golliher Breakaway roping clinics, some are full and there are some spots left in others. Your best bet is to call Carole at 605-391-9702 or Gollihers at 605-642-5363.

Well, that's my circle for another week. I think I'll get off this blustery ridge and call it a wrap. Have a great week and hopefully you'll get to take in a bunch of the fabulous Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo.