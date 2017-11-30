Howard Hunter match bronc ride, Miss Rodeo S. Dakota coronation, steer roping clinic and some ranch roping

It's sure turned off rather fall-ish. I hate to use that awful word "winter" yet, so I won't. But that wind sure has a bite to it today and feels like someone left the gate open between the Klondike and here. It had been really nice for quite a while, so I'm not going to complain too loudly. I am grateful for an inside job on days like this though.

The world of rodeo and ranching was sure saddened at the loss of longtime University of Wyoming rodeo coach, George Howard. He passed away on November 26. Mr. Howard coached the rodeo team for 20 years and not only led them to success in the rodeo arena but in the lives of his students as well. He was well respected and dearly loved by many.

The Howard Hunter Match Bronc Ride is scheduled for December 15 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. It will start at 7 p.m. with a calcutta on the 10 who make the short-go. The entry fee is $100 and entries are open December 8 starting at 6 p.m. Call Tonya Hunter at 605-454-9520 to enter. For other info on it, call Staci Hunter at 605-545-4641.

The WNFR is about to begin as you all know. But, there's lots more happening there besides the world's biggest rodeo. The Benny Binion World Famous Bucking Horse and Bull Sale will be December 7-8 in Las Vegas, Nev. Included in that will be the UBHA Finals, PRCA Permit Member of the Year Challenge, and the Stace Smith World Futurity Bronc Finale. Many northern plains bucking horse breeders have horses qualified for the futurities and will be journeying that way. I wish them all the best.

The Northern Cowboys Ranch Roping schedule has been released. Ranch ropings will be December 10, 1 p.m., January 14, 1 p.m., and February 24, time to be announced. They will all be three person ranch doctoring at the Horse Palace, Laurel, Mont. Call 406-855-0051.

There will be a monthly horse sale at Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb., on December 19, starting around 2 p.m. and after the cattle sale.

Recommended Stories For You

Miss Rodeo South Dakota for 2018, the lovely Miss Kay Marrs, will be the main attraction at her coronation ceremony January 6, at the Belle Fourche Community Hall, Belle Fourche, S.D. The social hour and silent

auction will start at 5 p.m., dinner at 6, coronation at 7 and a live auction at 8 with a dance to follow. Please RSVP by December 20. You can email Kay at 2018missrodeosd@gmail.com or call her at 605-645-6674. Auction items are very welcome as is your presence at the coronation.

There will be a Beginner Steer Roping Clinic January 27-28 at Eaton, Colo. It's $500/person which includes lunch both days and a goody bag. A great pair of instructors are lined up as Wyoming's Troy Tillard and Travis Mills will be instructing on all aspects of steer roping. Troy is a 5 times qualifier to the NSFR, 5 times Mountain States Circuit Champion and 20 times qualifier for the circuit finals. Travis is a Mountain States Circuit Champion, won Deadwood's big one, and is a Wyoming Steer Roping Association Champion. For more info on this great clinic call Clint Lanning at 620-276-9824.

I've been doing a little Christmas shopping already and have been trying to keep it local as much as I can. Our small town businesses are there for us every day so I think it's only fair that we shop there first.

It helps them and our community. Craftsman of all types, whether silversmiths, chapmakers, jewelry makers and so on are also small business owners, most of them supplementing other wages or lifestyle. I like to shop with them as well. Of course, there's always the handmade, homemade gift from the heart that means so much.

Have a great week and be safe on the roads.