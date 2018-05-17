Illegal immigrants: Good doesn’t outweigh bad

I am writing this letter in response to Mr. Robert Thullner's misinformation about illegal immigration.

I live in a small central Texas town of about 2,500 people on I-10 between Houston and San Antonio, and every week we catch illegals with $500,000 to $1 million in illegal drugs. All of our small hospitals are broke because of the abuses and non-payments.

Thirty years ago, I had illegals so they go to human resources.

To say that illegals will do work that no one will do is asinine, because we fix fence, pick cotton by hand, clean manure barns by hand, and pay taxes.

A lot of work done by illegals is paid in cash. Also it is laughable to think the good outweighs the bad. Also, down here, we fix our own fences to keep our cattle in. So in summing up this letter, Mr. Thullner needs to come to Texas and view what is really going on. Also, some places English language is a second language. Also, we had one grandmother and two men killed by illegals and one was caught and the other two ran back to Mexico!

Sincerely,

Recommended Stories For You

Jake Berger, Jr.

Jake Berger, Jr. Cattle Co

501 Steinmann St.

Schulenburg, TX 78956