Jan Swan Wood: Spring: fire and ice, BH Roundup award, horse sale, clinics, entries open on events

Spring might actually be here, finally. For now. There have been several 50 degree days in a row, no snow for several days, and no overnight lows of zero or below. Things are definitely looking up. I started calving a few days ago and it's not off to as good a start as I'd like. I lost a calf that was a tail and hock first presentation, and it hadn't been dead long. Probably drowned during the labor process. One has to wonder about all the slipping and sliding on ice that the cows did up until recently. I can't help but think that could get a calf all tangled up in there.

I sure hope that's it for odd ball presentations. Time will tell.

My problems seem pretty trivial when compared to many others. Between the northern plains winter and spring blizzards, the death losses have been tough for many. The fires currently burning, mostly out of control, in eastern Colorado, western Oklahoma, eastern New Mexico and west Texas are the opposite of our cold, wet spring but perhaps even more devastating. I hear that death losses in cattle caught ahead of the 50 mph winds have been significant. No one will probably know until they get the fires out and can really take a good look. My heart goes out to anyone in the livestock business who is fighting the weather to take care of stock. It's never easy. My prayers are with you all.

On a brighter note, congratulations are in order for the Black Hills Roundup committee as they were honored by the PRCA by being named a 2018 inductee into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. This great rodeo in Belle Fourche, S.D. has been held for 99 years. This award is for all of the committees down through the years, not just the current one, as exceptional as they are.

The Spring Catalog Horse Sale at Gordon, Neb., will be April 28. The loose horses will start selling at 9:30 a.m., catalog horses will be previewed at noon, then the catalog sale will be at 2 p.m., followed by the open sale. The catalog includes some really good, solid ranch horses, great arena prospects, young started horses and even some fresh roping cattle. For details call Link at 308-282-1171, Dick at 308-360-0427, or Wyatt at 308-202-0004.

There will be a Britany Diaz barrel racing clinic April 28-29 at Thornton Arena, Lambert, Mont. It's limited to 15 students at $400/$250 deposit, for those over 13 years of age. It's $30 to audit. There will be a youth (12 and under) clinic on Saturday, 6-8 p.m. for $55, taking 8 students, and full amount has to be paid to reserve spot. Call Maria at 406-478-1811 for details.

Recommended Stories For You

Hope and Healing Therapeutic Riding Spring Session will begin May 8. New/returning client paperwork is due by April 27; new/returning volunteer meeting is April 30. This great program is held in Bowman, N.D. Call Robyn at 701-523-6407 to sign up a client or to volunteer.

May 1, 8 a.m., is the call in entry date for several events in the region. The number for the Wyo Wild Ride Ranch Rodeo is Tiffany at 307-670-7037; Miles City Bucking Horse Sale is Lavetta at 406-557-2313; and Powder River Days is Toby at 307-736-2591.

The BHSU Yellow Jacket Stampede will be May 3-4 at the 7 Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. Performances are at 6 p.m. both days.

Bon Accord Buck Out and Muley roping will be on Mother's Day, May 13, 11 a.m., at the Madison County Fairgrounds, Twin Bridges, Mont. Ranch broncs and muley roping entries opened April 1 and I hear there are still a couple of slots open in each. Entry fees are $250 for broncs, taking 20; roping is $100/man, taking 40 teams. Five bronc riders and 10 teams will come back for the short go. Contact Jaye or Cathy Henderson at 406-834-3601.

If you're planning on going to the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale at Miles City, Mont, on May 18-20, you'd probably better be getting your tickets bought. They'll have bulls, broncs, mutton busting, horse racing, wild horse racing, tradeshow and lots of entertainment. For tickets, call 406-234-2890.

Well, that's my circle for another week. I hope your week is a good one and that spring has sprung in your country. I think it has in mine.