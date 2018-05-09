Jan Swan Wood: Steer Roping, sidesaddle clinic, rodeos, roughstock, change of dates, clinics, founder

The weather has been so beautiful. I love spring when it finally happens! There have been a few little showers here in my area to keep the grass growing. It had a slow start but is sure coming on. Cows and horses are starting to slick up. The cows are about half done calving and they've only been at it less than three weeks.

There will be a season open "B" steer roping on May 19-20 at the Goshen County Fairgrounds, Torrington,Wyo. Entry fees are four head for $450 both days. You enter on May 17 by calling Ora Taton at 605-484-2131.

A really unique and interesting clinic will be coming up on May 19 at Alliance, Neb. It's a sidesaddle clinic for anyone who wants to improve their skills in one or learn something new. You don't even have to have your own sidesaddle, as there will be some there to use. Registration is $75. Call Rebecca at 308-763-1099 right away to get in.

The Killdeer Showdown featuring Broncs, Bulls and Bulldoggin' will be May 20. Bulldoggin' will be at 1 p.m. with the main event to follow at 3 p.m. It's at Killdeer, Mont., (I didn't know there was a Killdeer, Mont., either) and is a fundraiser for the Killdeer High School Rodeo Team, plus the farewell event at the old arena. Call 701-290-1001 and talk to Kami Kling to learn more.

Now, to confuse you more, the Gillette WJRA rodeo will be in Wright, Wyo., on May 26-27, 9 a.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. On Sunday. Most events will be indoors with the balance outdoors, weather permitting. You can call and enter Monday, May 21, 5-9 p.m. at 307-258-4820.

The Badlands Little Britches Rodeo that was scheduled for May 31 can't be held that day, so there will be one rodeo on May 23, two on May 24, one on June 6 and two on June 7. Times haven't been set yet.

This will be a site to see! On May 26, 1 p.m., Hells A'Roarin' Outfitters will be having their annual horse and mule drive through beautiful Gardiner, Mont. Over 200 horses and mules will be trailed from the rodeo grounds, through downtown Gardiner, and seven miles to the ranch. There's also a social time, BBQ dinner, an auction for a worthy cause and a dance that night. Sounds like a fine time!

Harrison Bible Church Junior Rodeo Bible Camp will be June 4-7 at Harrison, Neb. Free will donations are the entry fee and events incude barrels, ranch horsemanship, poles, goats, flag race, team roping, breakaway, tie down roping, steer stopping, ribbon roping and cutting. Find them on Facebook for more info.

Bear Creek Roughriders Irrigation Days will be June 8-9 at Oakes, N.D. June 8th will be the 3rd Annual Ranch Rodeo at 7 p.m., calcutta at 6:30. There's $1500 added, 100 percent payout. Call Ralph Aune at 701-210-0397 for info or entry on that. On June 9th will be the Annual BCR Rodeo with Junior and Senior divisions in barebacks, bulls, barrels, team roping and wild pony races for the junior set. $1500 added for the senior rough stock in that. Contact Shelli at 605-222-5521 for info. Saturday contestants enter on-line May 21 to June 4 at http://www.lazy3Srodeo.com.

The wonderful Hulett Rodeo is coming up soon. Held at the arena on the bend of the river at Hulett, Wyo., it will be June 9-10. Entries for non-association approved events are open now. There's a limited number of entries each day for the mutton bustin' and steer riding so get entered soon by calling Karen at 307-467-5929. Also, you can enter the rookie events and the ranch bronc riding through June 5. I highly recommend this rodeo. Great community of people, beautiful drive any way you go to get there and a good time to be had by all.

A Cowboy Dressage clinic with Jenni Grimmett, DVM, will be June 16-17 at the Circle K Arena, Custer, S.D.

A meet and greet at the bonfire will be Friday, June 15. It's $300/rider, $20/day to audit. Call Nancy Kocer at 605-673-5752 or Deb Crowley at 605-673-2646, or email Nancy at jjkocer@gmail.com or Deb at petsville5@aol.com.

Another warning about grass founder here. One of our own good saddle horses who we thought started to founder last year started to stiffen up again this year on an overnight on the fresh green grass. Naturally, we locked him up and he's on hay again, poor guy. It happens fast and seems to happen faster after the first time. Our horse isn't fat or a founder prone breed, so we know it can happen to anyone.

On that note, I'll let you go for another week and call this circle ridden. Have a wonderful week and I hope you're getting some rain, wherever you are.