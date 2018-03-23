Letter to the Editor: NRA doesn’t speak for all gun-owners

As an owner of rifles and a couple of pistols. The National Rifle Association doesn't speak for me. I've never been a member and would never join an organization that doesn't respect the lives of our young. I have a permit to carry and all my weapons serial numbers are on file and by the way some are loaded.

The NRA used to be an organization for the gun owners. At the end of World War II my older brother bought an Springfield M-1 rifle smothered in cosmoline and made a deer rifle out of it.

Weapons such as automatic rifles, hand grenades, tanks, and cannons are not necessary for the Populists. Hell, it's illegal to pack a switchblade knife in your pocket. Most vets that have been under fire don't want to be reminded of its tragedy.

Our congressional crowd mostly have been bribed by the NRA and that to my mind is a criminal matter. Our youth are asking to be listened to and deserve our respect. Remember they are the future voters who can damned sure send you wet noodle-backed leaders home.

The NRA is a fascist organization whose money has bought our government's principals. This country needs more that armchair patriots.

The NRA needs to grow up, the politics of fear has no place in the organization.

Marvin Kammerer

Rapid City, SD