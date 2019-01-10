Lockwood wins PBR at the Garden, Larry Larson clinic, BHSS events, roping, poles and barrels

It's sure been a nice week around here. Above normal temperatures and no new snow. There's still snowdrifts and patches here, but mostly the grass is bared off and available for grazing. I'm not minding it at all, nor are the cows and horses.

Madison Square Garden has been the site for rodeos for decades and these days it's one of the big venues for PBR action. Jess Lockwood, after battling injuries in 2018, is back on his game and won the event last week! He came away with 895 points toward the tour, $118,350 in his pocket, and leading the PBR standings. Good job, Jess. Just so you know, I have it on good authority that he is one of the genuine good guys and is a fine role model for young people overall. He has taken on the colors of the Border Patrol to show his support for the hard job they are doing protecting our nation against illegals. Good job, Jess, on all that you do.

Larry Larson has announced that his Equine Photography Clinic will be held in May at the beautiful High View Quarter Horse Ranch in the Black Hills. The date is still to be announced, but will be a two day clinic. There is limited enrollment so that each person gets the individual attention necessary to learn and it will fill up fast. Email your name and address to Larry at llp.photographics@gmail.com. right away.

The Black Hills Stock Show is nearly upon us. The event lineup is as spectacular as usual with so many things happening that one person couldn't possibly make it to them all! For a full schedule of events you can go online at http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com/events.

The BHSS will officially kick off with the opening of the trade show and the Stallion Row and horses sales on the 25th. Stallion Alley will be showcasing a phenomenal lineup of horses and will be open to view at 1:20 p.m. on the 25th and 26th. The horse sale preview will be at 8 a.m. At the Event Center with the sale at 2 p.m. at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

The BHSS Broncs to Breakfast will be Jan. 30 with 8 a.m. Biscuits and gravy breakfast and the ranch bronc riding to follow. It will be at the Event Center. Entries are open and will close Jan. 17 and is limited to 32. You can find an entry form at http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com.

January 19 and 21 will be the BHSS NRCHA Open and non Pro Bridle Spectacular show and the AQHA Winter Spectacular show will be Jan. 19 and 24.

If you are into the fast paced, ranchy event of Stray Gathering, that will be at the Event Center on January 25, 7 p.m. There will be a dance to follow so be sure and bring your comfortable boots!

The BHSS Ranch Horse Versatility Show will be Sunday, Jan. 27 and Monday, Jan. 28. They start at 8 a.m. I believe and is sure good watching. It is held at the Event Center.

January 30, 10 a.m., will be the saddle bronc futurity, 1 p.m. the bucking horse sale, and then that night at 7:30 will be the spectacular PRCA Bronc Match with 30 of the top bronc riders in the nation on the top end of the broncs.

Meanwhile, at Ponca, Neb., there's the Jr. Dees Roping at the Arrow B Ranch on Jan. 19-20. Open, #11 Handicap and draw pot. Enter at 10, rope at 11. Call Jr. at 605-212-8917.

PRO Jackpots Barrel and Pole Bending continue Jan. 20, Feb. 17 and March 10 at the Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. Peewees, youth 3D and open divisions, plus 3D poles. Open riding starts at 8 a.m. Call Paula O'Connell at 307-687-0566 for info. Remember, if the weather's icky, call before you haul.

NLBRA reminder! If you are a Finals camper that reserved your spot before leaving the 2018 finals, final payment to hold that spot is due by Feb. 1. Call 800-763-3694 to get that done.

Well, that's my circle for another week. I hope this weather holds. My Dad always said that January was the best time for a drought there is. Have a great week and be sure and send me any upcoming events you want to have talked about here! My email's at the top of this column.