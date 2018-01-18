Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood:

Has it ever been a extreme weather month so far! The coldest I've seen at my place was this past Monday night at -35 degrees. That put some frost on the punkins! Just four days later it was +40, so a temperature swing of 75 degrees in four days would classify as extreme I believe.

We got the heifer calves weaned and they didn't seem too worried about their mamas, what with a ready supply of hay, water and windbreak being offered. The cows weaned harder than the calves this time around and gazed through the fence at their calves for a day or two longer than normal. New place might have caused that and maybe they were just jealous of the calves getting all that feed.

The news came down the line that Jim Willuweit passed away at his Creighton, S.D. home at age 72. He was a roughstock man deluxe in his day, winning at all levels of competition from Little Britches to the NFR. He also served his country in Vietnam before returning home to the ranch where he was raised to live and work doing what he loved. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Among the many great events happening at the Black Hills Stock Show at Rapid City, S.D., one you shouldn't miss is the Meet the Authors event in the lobby of the Civic Center along with the artist exhibit. Various local authors will be available Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and the last Saturday of the stock show. You can visit with them, have them sign their books, and can also attend their presentations. Authors include Paul Higbee, who will be speaking at 3 p.m. on Friday the 26th, John Lopez who will be featured Friday and Saturday at 1 p.m., Dayton Hyde, Philip Whiteman, and Dorothy Rosby and many more.

There will be an open horse sale at Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb., on January 30 after the regular Tuesday cattle sale. Call 308-282-9998 or 308-282-1171 for information.

Back to the BHSS events, there will be an Xtreme Saddle Bronc Match Wednesday, January 31, at 7:30 p.m. at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Tickets are available now.

The National High Stakes Barrel Race will be in Gillette, Wyo, January 27-28, at the CamPlex East Pavillion. You'll get three runs for your $150 entry fee, with an 80/20 payback and $500 added. Exhibitions will be on Saturday at 8 a.m., plus you enter on site at 8 too. The race will start at 10 a.m. On Sunday exhibitions will be at 8 and the short go at 10. It's an open 5D, youth 4D, plus peewee and lead line divisions. Call Erin Smith at 307-340-8186 or Shonda Boyd at 307-331-2678.

On February 3 there will be the 2nd Annual Black Hills Ski Team Skijoring at the Days of 76 rodeo arena, Deadwood, S.D. It starts at 10 a.m., has two runs, and the top 12 will be back for the short go. I hear that everyone had a blast there last year, so it would sure be worth trip.

I hear there are still a few slots left for the 26th Annual Hollers-Golliher Breakaway clinics at Gollihers' arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. The dates are March 9-11; March 29-31; and May 11-13. Call Carole at 605-391-9702 for entry info.

Consignments are now being accepted for the Southwest Select Broke Horse Sale at Bowman, N.D. May 13. The deadline to have your consignment forms in is March 20. You can get your consignment forms off of the website at http://www.bowmanauctionmarket.com. For more info, call Grant DeSaye at 406-670-6643 or Tressa Dodge at 701-440-0094.

Well, that's my snowy circle for the week. Stay warm, try not to splay yourself out on the ice, and maybe I'll see you at the stock show!