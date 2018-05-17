Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood:

I think May is my favorite month of the year. It's green, the weather is perfect and there aren't any flies and nose flies yet. I'm about three-quarters done calving and it's all cows with a history of doing it on their own and knowing what to do with it when they have it. The heifers are all done and that is a relief. Heifers are heifers and you just never know what's going to happen.

With it being spring and all, everyone is mowing their lawns and have all that gorgeous green grass to do something with. I've heard of some people feeding it to their horses, just as it happens every year, and with dire consequences in many cases. Feeding grass clippings to horses is an absolute no no. It can impact their gut and if that blockage can't be moved naturally, surgery can be the only alternative. It's not a matter of "if" but "when" if you are doing this. Feed those clippings to the chickens, the milk cow, the bulls, whatever, but do not feed them to your horse.

After much deliberation and discussion with the state vet and everyone involved, it was decided that the 2018 BHSU Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede will not be held this year. They feel that confining so many horses into a small area is too risky with the occurrence of EHV-1 in the horse ranks. They'll be back again next year, though!

The entry deadline for the Broadus Little Levi Rodeo is May 25. The entry blanks can be found on the Facebook page of the same name.

June 1 is the entry deadline for the June 23 Pennington County 4-H Rodeo at Wall, S.D. You can call Cole Reinert at 605-515-3575 or Becky Reinert at 605-515-4445 for more info.

The Feet First Horsemanship Clinic with Tom Wagoner in Gillette, Wyo., will be June 13-14 for the youth and June 15-16 for the adults. The signup deadline is June 1. It's $450/person, one horse only, and they'll only hold your spot when full payment is received. Tom is a fabulous horseman and clinician and riders of any discipline can benefit from his knowledge. Call Larry Study at 307-660-7219.

The Casey Tibbs large bronze statue will be unveiled at the Sculpture Garden at the S.D. Rodeo Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. on June 2 at 3 p.m. Following that the crowd will head for the Stanley County Fairgrounds for a steak fry from 5-7 p.m., then the 25th Annual Match of Champions at 7 p.m. The top saddle bronc riders in the world will be matched against the best broncs in the business, so it's quite a show! You can get tickets for the Match by calling 605-494-1094.

Entries are open now for the June 23 WSRRA approved Blaisdell Rodeo Club Ranch Bronc Riding at Blaisdell, N.D. It's part of the 8 Second Whisky Tour Stop 80 point event. With $6,000 added, they will take 30-35 in the long go with the top six coming back for the short go. Call Roger Harstad at 701-629-1001.

The Crackin Brush Cattle Company Breakaway and Goat Tying event will be Thursday, June 7, at the fairgrounds in Torrington, Wyo. Breakaway is 3 head/and short go for $375 and goat tying is 2 head and a short go for $150. Breakaway starts at noon with the goat tying to follow. Call Leroy at 307-534-6088.

There are still a couple of slots left in the Kirk Hall Spring Cowhorse clinic on June 8-10. It will be at the ranch at Edgemont, S.D., and is suitable for most riders. It's $450, including the $150 deposit. Call 605-431-3607 for info and to get in.

The 15th Annual Extreme Bar Bull Riding will be June 9 at the Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D. The calcutta is at 5 p.m. with the bulls at 7. They'll have those great Nixon bulls and I hear it's a fabulous time. Entry info can be had at 605-842-6077 and general info at 605-347-0106.

The 4th Annual Buckin' On The River bull riding at Pierre, S.D., will be June 23, 5:30 p.m. There's $7,500 added with 30 bull riders with a long go, short go and calcutta. It will have top bucking stock and top bull riders for that kind of money too. The night before, at 6:30 on the 22nd, will be the open to the world goat roping. Enter at 5:30, two person team, $10 to enter. Mutton Busting long go will be at 10 a.m. On the 23, with the short go at 5:30. You have to have your kiddos entered for that by June 9. Call Blake Paxton at 605-220-2278 or Matt Clair at 605-280-0804.

Well, that's my circle for another week. Please keep praying for rain for our friends in the southwest part of the country. It's desperately dry there.