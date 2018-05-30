Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood:

It rained! Hallelujah! We had one day of 92 degrees with a high wind and it was starting to look like spring was over and the haying equipment might as well stay in cold storage. Then it rained. I'm not saying we're out of the woods yet but it sure is encouraging. I know that some areas not that far from me haven't had much or any and I sure feel for them. It's tough seeing it rain so close. Kind of makes one feel singled out!

The Camp Crook Jr. Rodeo will be June 17 at 1 p.m. at beautiful Camp Crook, S.D. To enter, call 605-210-1767 or 605-210-0215 before June 12. There will also be a jackpot team roping that morning, enter at 9, rope at 10.

June 16 is the date for the 8th Annual Chris LeDoux Days in Kaycee, Wyo. The rodeo will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday. If you want more rodeo action, show up the day before for the weekly Friday Night Rodeo too. Bands playing after the dust has settled are Corb Lund and the Hurtin' Albertans, Ned LeDoux (Chris's very talented son) and Tris Munsick and The Innocents. I've heard this is a larrupin' good time and it couldn't be in a prettier place.

The 49th Annual Matched Bronc Ride at the Garfield Co. Fairgrounds, Jordan, Mont., will be June 17, 1 p.m. for the calcutta, then 20 bronc riders will be matched against 20 contractor's top horses at 2 p.m. There will also be the Wild Pony Races for the kids and a team roping. Sounds like a great time!

Fur Trade Days Rodeos, both open and women's, will be July 13 and 14, 5 p.m., at the fairgrounds in Chadron, Neb. It is both WRRA and WSRRA sanctioned. Entries open June 15, 9 a.m. To 2 p.m., MST, by calling Cheyenne Wilson at 605-891-1827. Entry fee is $400/team/rodeo, due by 5 p.m. on June 29, no exceptions. If you need more info, call Cheyenne.

Another great ranch rodeo is coming up June 23 when the WYO Wild Ride kicks off in it's new location at the Southern Campbell County Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. It is a WRRA and WSRRA qualifier and brings great teams from all over the region. There will also be a ranch horse competition and ranch bronc riding. The ranch horse competition starts at 8 a.m., then the calcutta will precede the 10 a.m. Start for the ranch rodeo, then ranch bronc riding on those fabulous Burch horses will start at 6. You just can't cram more fun or action into one day and from past experience when I've attended, it's a great time with really good hands competing. If you need info, call Tiffany at 307-670-7037. This is the ranch rodeo featured in the June issue of Western Horseman, by the way!

Recommended Stories For You

The 12th Annual Custer Ranch rodeo at Custer, Mont., will be June 23 at 2 p.m. The ranch rodeo teams can enter for $400/team, ranch broncs at $100. Entries are open now and fill fast! They have a 100 percent payout with money added. For more info, find their Facebook page under Custer Ranch Rodeo.

The Ekalaka Match Bronc Ride will be June 24 at beautiful Ekalaka, Mont. It will match top riders against the legendary Tooke bucking horses in saddle broncs, barebacks and ranch broncs. There will be $6,000 added with a calcutta at 2, broncs at 3. There will also be kids saddle bronc steer riding and a fantastic clown act. Appropriately, they will also be honoring Feek Tooke .For questions or to enter, call 406-975-6387.

The Lemmon, S.D. playday series has set its dates for June 24, July 7, and August 5.

The Lakota Livestock Breakaway Roping will be June 28, 10 a.m. At the Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. They have various age levels, plus WPRA tie down roping. Call Jeff Belkham for info at 605-864-8529.

Well, that's my circle for another week. Be sure and send me any events or items of interest you'd like to see me include here. I'm always glad to get the word out. My email is at the top of this column.

Have a wonderful week! I hope it keeps raining.