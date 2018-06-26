Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood:

The grass is still growing and it's still getting little showers to encourage it in my area. I was thrilled to hear that some good friends in southern New Mexico were finally getting rain. Pictures she sent of their cows when they were moving them to a new allotment showed the dust to be tall, grass to be nowhere and the cows were thin. I hope the monsoons have really started for them and so many others in the southwest.

The grandboys have been here since school got out the end of May. It's been a whirlwind with them being involved in all the work that has to get done, no matter what. It makes me appreciate God's wisdom in having us have our children when we're young. I get plumb pooped out and they're still going strong. Still, it's been a great time and they've put miles on their old mares and helped move cattle, got dirty daily, went exploring without adult interference and, in general, got to be free range ranch boys for a month. They'll be here through branding then head back to their home for a while. I'm sure they'll be back this summer and I'll be all rested up again by then.

Congratulations to Autumn Charges Strong on winning the Women's Ultimate Warrior Race and posting the fastest time for men's and women's divisions at Crow Native Days, Crow Agency, Mont. Her time of two hours and seven minutes covered a run, canoe race, and a three horse race. She's one amazing athlete and horseman! Autumn has won this three times now. The 23 year old is from the Crow Nation and lives in southeastern Montana. She's also the leading rider in the maiden races at the Horse Nations Indian Relays.

The Battle of the Bighorn Ranch Rodeo and Bronc Riding, Hardin, Mont., will be July 20-22 but entries open July 1, 8 a.m. July 20 will be the Youth Rodeo, 6 p.m.; July 21 will be the Open and Women's Ranch Rodeos and Bronc Riding, 1 p.m.,; July 22 is the Reverse End Team Roping and Stray Gathering 11 a.m. To enter call Rand at 307-710-3133 or Elle at 406-620-7360. It's a Top Hand Tour deal.

There will be an Open Ranch Bronc Riding July 13 at Moorcroft, Wyo. Only a $25 entry fee and $1,000 added! Entries are open now, so call right away at 307-756-2076.

July 28 is the date for the Roger McGooden Memorial Team Roping and Ranch Bronc riding at Custer County Fairgrounds, Broken Bow, Neb. It's a split rein/no tie down team roping with four head, 10 back for the short go. There will be 15 Ranch Broncs with WSRRA points, top five back for the short go. Calcutta at 10, Rope at 1:30. Call Ira Spanel at 308-643-7020 to enter or for info.

If you like saddle bronc riding by the best of the best, then you need to be at the 62nd Annual Champions Ride Saddle Bronc Match at Home On The Range, Sentinel Butte, N.D. On August 4, 1 p.m. Live Calcutta, with top riders in the world paired with the top stock. For info call 701-872-3745.

The Crook County Playday at Sundance, Wyo has been rescheduled for August 11-12. It was rained out before. Call Shannon Haugen at 307-680-7243 for more information.

Here's a worthy event to put on your calender. August 31-Sept. 1 will be the Logan VanEaton Memorial Roping and Ranch Rodeo at the Fall River County Fairgrounds, Edgemont, S.D. Stray Gathering will be August 31 at 3 p.m. Ranch Rodeo will be Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. There will be a surprise guest for the Friday night concert as well. Great family entertainment put on by a great family, in memory of a wonderful boy. Call Jessica at 605-890-1490 or Wyatt at 605-890-2369.

The NCB Rodeo Reunion will be Sept. 14-15 at Rapid City, S.D. Besides a great visit with old friends and rodeo folks, there will be a bus tour through the Black Hills and Custer State Park. They are still trying to locate some people, so if you have any contact info for alumni, please send it to Deb Black at debblacksd@gmail or call 605-390-3410.

Well, that's my circle for another week. I hope you have a blessed and wonderful 4th of July. We do indeed live in the best country on earth. God Bless America!