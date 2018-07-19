Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood:

The July cycle of heat, rain, humidity, heat, wind, rain has continued. We finally got started haying, which brought on the first measurable precipitation in a while. It's so good to see all the round bales out across the fields this year. It's been a challenging hay year for many, what with all the storms. It sure beats a drought, which we'd had plenty of.

The great event Ride A Horse Feed A Cowboy is coming up August 25 at beautiful Hulett, Wyo. This raises money for people who are in need due to illness, accident, or circumstances and has helped many over the years. This year's recipient is Becky Tinsley who is battling breast cancer. She's also the sound lady at the event, so it's fitting that she benefits this year. Additionally, there will be a tribute to Dylan Humes who rode broncs at the event and was an all around nice young man who died in a car accident this summer. There will be a pair of spurs auctioned off with the proceeds going to a scholarship fund set up in his memory by his folks. The benefit is accepting auction items now. The event itself will have WSRRA approved ranch bronc riding, saddle broncs, barebacks and bulls. There's $1500 added in each event. Entries open Aug. 1 and you can call (307) 290-2273 or (307) 290-0400 for entries. Schedule for the day is the rodeo at 1 p.m., BBQ and auction at 5 p.m. and then you can dance to Paul Bogart starting at 8. To donate items to the auction, call Chanda Snook at (307) 290-0400.

July 28 is the date for the Glasgow Open Ranch Rodeo at Glasgow, Mont. This one is a qualifier for the Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Association finals which will be Sept. 7 and 8. To enter Glasgow, call DeWayne at (406) 230-1259. The entry and rules meeting will be at 5 p.m., calcutta and rodeo to follow with money added.

The Price Ranch is going to be holding a team roping on July 29 at their place southwest of Buffalo, S.D. You can enter at noon and the roping will start at 1 p.m. Hopefully they'll have time out from haying to get the arena worked up before then.

Sutton Rodeo is holding a FREE three day clinic on Aug. 6-8 for barebacks and saddle broncs. There will be NFR and Badlands Circuit Finals instructors, plus good stock to practice on. This will be at Onida, S.D. You'll need to be registered by Aug. 1, so call (605) 381-3523 for info or to get on the list.

The 18th Annual Ranch Rodeo at Culbertson, Mont., will be Aug. 11. The calcutta will start at 5:30 and the rodeo at 6 p.m. They'll have calf branding, team doctoring, stray gathering, pasture loading, wild cow milking and women's calf dressing. Entries are open now and will close Aug. 9. There's a 10-team limit. Call Luke Anderson at (406) 787-5860 or (406) 478-3118 or Ken Arneson at (406) 790-0600 or (406) 798-3712. There will also be live music after the rodeo.

Ora Taton says there's going to be a B Steer Roping in Alliance, Neb., on Aug. 12. That's the day after the Arthur rodeo and the day before Hyannis, so you might already be in the neighborhood. It starts at 10 a.m. You can enter on Thursday, Aug. 9, by calling Ora at (605) 484-2131. He's also the man with the info.

The Dakota Range Riders Club will be holding their Annual Timed Event Extravaganza for the youth on Aug. 11. It will have entries open at 8 a.m. With the event starting at 9.This will all be held during the Sully County Fair at Onida, S.D.

The 39th Annual Dakota West Barrel Race will be at Golliher's Indoor Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. on August 18-19. It's a $1,500 added 5D. Pre-entries open Aug. 11. Call (605) 642-5363 for more information.

The 2018 Ft. Meade Competetive (endurance) Trail Ride will be August 19 at the Alkali Horse Camp, near Sturgis, S.D., Exit 34 off of I-90. Check-in starts at 8 a.m., ride out about 10. A new non-competetive "get your feet wet" trail ride will be held in conjunction with it in a clinic like atmosphere. It will be judged but not scored. Go to http://www.fortmeaderide.com for more info.

Well, that's my circle for another edition, so have a wonderful week and be safe out there. F