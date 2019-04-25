Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Ranch Rodeo entries, breakaway clinic, barrels, team roping, cowgirl camp

I see some folks are getting started with the season's brandings. It's nice seeing the green grass peeking through in their pictures. It looks like it's going to be a big grass, hay making year over much of the region, though there are some strangely dry spots in the midst of the mud and floods. Hopefully spring rains will get to those spots too.

The call in entry for the Miles City Ranch Rodeo and Bronc Ride is May 1, 6-8 p.m.. The event itself is June 14-15. To enter call 406-951-4735 or 406-620-7360.

The Camp Crook Roping Club is having a meeting on May 7, 7 p.m., at Tam's Corner Bar. If you want to call Karen to verify that it might be a good idea. The date's been changed a few times already.

There are a few spots left in the Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Roping cliniic May 10-13. It will be at Golliher's arena south of Belle Fourche, S.D. and is an outstanding clinic. Contact Carole Hollers on Facebook to get further information.

Entries are open now for the Custer Ranch Rodeo at Custer, Mont. It will be held June 22 and will have teams of four with at least one woman on each team. There will be Muley Roping with open, youth, women and senior divisions in two person teams too. Ranch rodeo entry is $400, muley roping $100/run. Call 406-851-1741 to enter or for info.

The Gillette High School Rodeo Club will be holding their Great Spring Shake Out Jackpot team roping on Saturday, May 11, after the high school rodeo. It's open to everyone and is a #11 slide, handicap drawpot. Call Cotter Kinghorn at 307-217-1751 for info. It will be at the Cam-Plex arena, Gillette, Wyo.

The World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale is May 16-19 at Miles City, Mont. There's a ton of stuff happening that week and weekend, but the highlights are the Aaron Watson concert, bucking bull sale, wild horse races, parimutual horse racing, bronc sale and futurity, and big parade downtown. Get your tickets now at http://www.buckinghorsesale.com. It may already be too late to get a room in town, but you can try. It's quite a shindig and if you haven't been to it, you need to go.

The Legend Buttes Horse Sale at Crawford Livestock Market, Crawford, Neb., will be June 29. They are taking horses, mules, ponies and drafts of all disciplines for ranch, rodeo, trail and more. It's both a catalog and loose sale. To consign by the May 20 deadline, go to http://www.crawfordlivestock.com or call Robin at 308-360-3583 or Cody at 308-430-0528.

The Hell's A Roarin' Horse Drive will be May 25 in Gardiner, Mont., with the horse viewing from noon to 1 p.m., then the horses are kicked out for the drive at 1 p.m. There's a 3 p.m. meet and greet, no host bar, food, silent auction, entertainment, including Adrian Buckaroogirl, and a dance that night to Wylie and the Wild West. The whole event benefits disabled veterans by purchasing trackchairs for increased mobility. For more info, go to http://www.hellsaroarinhorsedrive.com.

The Building Champions Rodeo Company will be holding a PRCA approved permit holders and first year card holders bronc riding on May 26-27 at Hardin, Mont. It will be a 60 head bronc ride with 12 head short go. It's a bracket system with day money. Top two in each bracket will compete in the final go. FREE ground school the day before with top level coaches. Contact Thomas Reeves on Facebook for info, enter through ProCom.

Bakken Barrel Daze Open 5D will be June 8-9 at Sidney, Mont. There's $3650 added! Pre-entries are due May 28. Call 406-951-2394 or email lanatibbs@wildblue.net.

The 8th Annual Prospector Challenge Saddle Series barrel race has set the dates. They are May 10-12, May 30-June 1, July 12-14. It has a big payout, great prizes and will be held at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. Check it out on it's Facebook page or at http://www.mpbaproductions.com.

Cowgirl Heaven Ministries Cowgirl Camp will be May 31-June 2. Open to girls ages 8-18 years, it will be held near Timber Lake, S.D. Call Shanna at 605-848-1165 for more information.

Well, that winds up my circle for another week. I hope it's greening up and getting beautiful wherever you are. Spring is my favorite season so I'm enjoying every moment. Have a wonderful week.